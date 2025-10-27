Why Dillon Gabriel's NFL Stock Is Rising Amid Brutal Browns Losses
Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel is coming off his fourth start of the season. The Browns have just two wins, but Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski has remained adamant that the former Oregon Ducks quarterback will remain the team's starter.
The most recent loss came against the New England Patriots, 32-13. It was a tough game for Gabriel, as he finished going 21-of-35 for 156 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw two interceptions.
Despite the loss dropping the Browns to a 2-6 record, Gabriel’s NFL stock is continuing to rise with his history of consistently developing at a high level with Oregon. With more reps, Gabriel will be able to continue to improve, and the Browns could make a push through the second half of the season.
And Gabriel's history at Oregon shows that he is more than capable of adjusting and learning to become a better NFL version of himself.
Gabriel Proves Ability to Develop With Oregon
Gabriel spent one season with the Oregon Ducks and helped the offense hit its stride as the season progressed. In 2024 with the Ducks, he passed for 3,857 yards and 30 touchdowns. Gabriel finished the season with a completion percentage of 72.9 and threw just six interceptions.
Gabriel helped lead Oregon to an undefeated regular season and a Big Ten conference championship win. Gabriel's performance throughout the season resulted in him being a Heisman Trophy candidate.
One of the reasons Gabriel has stood out since his time with Oregon is his mentality. He has proven he will do what it takes to improve each week, which will translate into the NFL.
Gabriel went on to be selected in the third round of the NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. Despite starting the preseason as the No. 3 quarterback on the depth chart, the former Ducks player is now the starter for the Browns.
Playing Time To Lead To Gabriel's Success
Gabriel has appeared in six games this season, starting in four. He has gone 85-of-142 for 702 yards and five touchdowns. He has thrown just two interceptions, but has a 59.9 completion percentage. Despite the poor completion percentage, Gabriel has a chance to make a big jump throughout the second half of the season.
With Stefanski stating that Gabriel will remain the team’s starter after the bye week, the former Oregon quarterback does not have to look over his shoulder for a potential benching. With the support of his coach, Gabriel can keep his sights set on improving, potentially making a big jump in the second half of the season..
Gabriel’s best game of the season was against the Miami Dolphins, when he helped lead the Browns to a win, 31-6. He finished the game going 13-of-18 for 116 yards. While the Browns suffered a loss in week 8, Gabriel has the chance to show he can bounce back when Cleveland returns from their bye week.
The NFL is only approaching the halfway mark, and the Browns have a chance to focus on Gabriel’s development. He has started just four games with the Browns and is still adjusting to the speed of the NFL. Gabriel will have two weeks to prepare for the Browns' next matchup, against the New York Jets.
The Jets are coming off just their first win of the season, and with time to prepare, Gabriel could make a statement and show the league how he can bounce back.
The former Oregon Ducks player managed to work his way up from the No. 3 quarterback to the starter. While it may take time, Gabriel can continue to develop and prove he should remain an NFL starting quarterback moving forward.