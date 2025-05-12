Dillon Gabriel Or Shedeur Sanders Have Better NFL Rookie Minicamp?
The Cleveland Browns rookie minicamp held some of the most anticipated practices of the entire NFL offseason as former Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel and former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders shared the practice field in Cleveland for the first time. Who played better?
According to ESPN Cleveland's Tony Rossi, Gabriel got the best of Sanders at the first few practices. However, Zac Jackson from The Athletic appeared on "The Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show," and he disagreed, opining that Sanders threw a much better ball than Gabriel.
"I thought Dillon Gabriel, both days, looked a little bit better. He throws a tight spiral, he throws a beautiful ball. He's very assertive. he knows the pocket, you could tell that, even though they're not rushing. He just has pocket presence. Better arm strength, I thought," said Rossi on ESPN Cleveland.
"In just throwing the ball, it's not close: Shedeur Sanders. But let me couch that by saying this is rookie minicamp. No pads, no full speed competition, nobody coming to knock your head off," Jackson said when asked which rookie quarterback looked better
There appears to be no clear consensus as to which quarterback outplayed the other, but the only opinions that matter are the ones inside the Browns coaching staff. Cleveland selected Gabriel in the third round before trading up to draft Sanders in the fifth round, inevitably pitting the two rookie quarterbacks against each other.
Gabriel received reps before Sanders at the start of the minicamp, but Browns coach Kevin Stefanski stressed the importance of not reading into details like that as the two rookies compete.
Still, Gabriel and Sanders appear to be getting along just fine, but they have to compete against each other for positioning on the depth chart. The two rookies are joining a quarterback room with Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and an injured Deshaun Watson, so both Gabriel and Sanders have a chance to make an immediate impact in Cleveland.
"I thought Gabriel was a little bit better both days, but that doesn't mean Shedeur Sanders is a bust or anything. Just, the other guy looks better," Rossi continued.
Whether or not Gabriel outperformed Sanders at Cleveland's rookie minicamp, there is a long ways to go before any real clarity on the pecking order of the two rookie quarterbacks is revealed. The Browns will begin OTAs on May 27 before holding a veteran minicamp from June 10-12.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler mentioned that the Browns could be waiting to see how Sanders and Gabriel perform in the preseason with the possibility of trading one of them based on their performance. If both quarterbacks impress, Cleveland could have multiple quarterback-needy teams calling for a trade.
"The Browns got these four quarterbacks they're going to roll with that for the next two to three months to see how it shakes out. Shedeur Sanders will have every opportunity to make his impression and to make this team. The Browns also look at quarterbacks like all positions, like currency, like value. They could trade one of these guys in August if they play well in the preseason," Fowler said.
Cleveland's preseason schedule has yet to be released, but all eyes will be on Gabriel and Sanders as they look to make their mark with the Browns.