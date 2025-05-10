Cleveland Browns' Kevin Stefanski Gives Clear Goal To Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel
The Cleveland Browns drafted two quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft in former Oregon Ducks' Dillon Gabriel and Colorado Buffaloes' Shedeur Sanders. At NFL rookie minicamp this weekend in Berea, Ohio, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski gives a clear goal amid the quarterbacks competition.
"This is so simple. Do what you're supposed to do, when you're supposed to do it, every time," said Stefanski in the first team meeting, per the Browns. "Your goal is to make the team. If you were drafted in the first round, you have not made the team yet. If you were undrafted, you have not made the team yet. It doesn't work that way."
"Your second goal, once you made that team, is to earn a role. No one will be given a role. Doesn't work that way. You will earn a role. And you'll earn that role based off what you do in this room, in your position meeting room, in the weight room, out on the field, in this building. That's what you're doing. Earn that role, okay?" Stefanski continued.
Both Gabriel and Sanders have a huge opportunity to win the starting role in Cleveland. Gabriel and Sanders will compete with 40-year-old veteran Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett for the starting job. Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson could miss all of next season with an Achilles injury.
Sanders and Gabriel are receiving unprecedented media coverage as Cleveland's crowded quarterbacks room is one of the most interesting NFL storylines to follow this offseason.
At their first practice, both Gabriel and Sanders made excellent throws in traffic to show off their accuracy. Following quarterback position drills, they each took reps in 11-on-11 and 7-on-7 team drills. Gabriel had the first-team reps and connected with tight end Harold Fannin Jr. for a touchdown during red zone drills. He also displayed why his 5-foot-11 height is not a concern.
Cleveland General Manager Andrew Berry also recognizes that Gabriel is undersized but feels he can overcome it in the pros.
"Very accurate, very poised, throws with anticipation, good mobility," Berry said about Gabriel after drafting him in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. "Really well rounded game. Doesn't have ideal height but that's not something we thought showed up in his game."
The Browns ranked Gabriel ahead of Sanders on their draft board, and now, also on their depth chart as the quarterback competition begins in offseason workouts, per a report from Cleveland insider Mary Kay Cabot.
Gabriel's experience, leadership, NFL combine interviews and ability to take care of the ball are a few of the reasons the Browns felt it was a no-brainer to draft Gabriel over Sanders in the third round. Gabriel has started 63 career games, the most in FBS history by a quarterback.
The former Duck star, Gabriel's spot on the depth chart is notable as snaps will come at a premium for the Browns' crowded quarterback position. Gabriel has a chance to wow during this offseason, as Cleveland would like to have a starting quarterback named by the beginning of training camp at the end of July.
Good news for Cleveland fans who suffered through a 3-14 season in 2024, Gabriel is "addicted to winning."
"I learned how to become a winner," Gabriel said after getting drafted to Cleveland. "It's a habit and you've got to do it every single day. For me, winning is something I'm addicted to. So, excited to bring that and excited to continue to grow and learn because naturally, too, that's why I've had successes. I'm eager to learn and know that I don't know everything and what I'm walking into. However, I have a great clue and probably have the most experience of anyone that can be walking into what the NFL is."
Once a projected first round draft pick, Sanders experienced an unprecedented fall in the draft. One of the deciding factors for Cleveland to pass on Sanders until the fifth round was his negative plays, according to Cabot. Sanders threw 10 interceptions in 2024 and was sacked 94 times in two years at Colorado.
Sanders also set more than 100 school records including career passing touchdowns, passer rating and completion percentage despite only playing two seasons for the Buffaloes.
Gabriel is wearing the No. 5 jersey for Cleveland and Sanders is wearing No. 12. The Browns rookie mini camp is May 9-11 so be prepared for a lot more news.