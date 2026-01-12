How Dylan Raiola's Family Legacy Can Impact His Time At Oregon

The Oregon Ducks made a big move in the transfer portal, as former Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola committed to the program.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks are gaining an elite quarterback who has spent two seasons with Nebraska. While he is known for his success on the field, he comes from a family of elite athletes, which can help him find success with Oregon.

Feb 9, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (left) and running back Emmett Johnson walk to their seats before the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Dylan Raiola’s Athletic Family

Raiola’s father, Dominic Raiola, also played for the Nebraska Cornhuskers on the offensive line. He was the first-ever winner of the Rimington Trophy as the best center in college football. He went on to be selected in the second round of the 2001 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions.

He spent his entire NFL career with the Lions, with his final season being in 2014. This includes the Lions’ 2008 0-16 season. Despite the team’s struggles, he stuck with the franchise his entire career, even joining the staff in 2016 as an assistant strength and conditioning coach.

Nov 27, 2014; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Lions center Dominic Raiola (51) during the third quarter against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field. Raiola reached 200 career starts. Detroit won 34-17. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-Imagn Images | Tim Fuller-Imagn Images

Raiola’s family ties in the NFL go beyond just his father. Raiola’s uncle, Donovan Raiola, was also an offensive lineman. He spent his college career with the Wisconsin Badgers before joining the NFL in 2006. He spent time on several different teams throughout his NFL career, including the Rams, Bears, and Buccaneers, mainly on the practice squad.

After playing, Donovan Raiola went on to pursue a career in coaching. Most recently, he served as Nebraska’s offensive lines coach until being relieved of his position just this past season.

His brother, Dayton Raiola, is also a quarterback from the 2026 recruiting class. After originally being committed to Nebraska, he remains unsigned. It will be something to watch if the Ducks land both of the Raiola brothers.

MORE: Fernando Mendoza's Classy Move After Beating The Ducks Is Turning Heads

MORE: Two Massive Defensive Players Forgo the NFL Draft to Return to Oregon

MORE: Another Oregon Ducks Quarterback Enters Transfer Portal

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

How Dylan Raiola’s Family Can Impact His Time With Oregon

Raiola has been around football his entire life, with both his father and uncle having an NFL career. Coming from an athletic family, Raiola understands the discipline needed to become a star player. He also has that competitive drive that will guide him on the field.

Oct 11, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) walks the sidelines during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

With his family, Raiola has a direct mentorship that can help guide him. Notably, his family went on different journeys in their career. His father was a long-time starter on a team that struggled, while his uncle spent time on multiple teams.

While he is no longer following in his father's footsteps at Nebraska, Raiola has people in his corner who can help guide him off the field, no matter his football journey. He has close mentors who can help him through the mental adversity on and off the field.

Oct 25, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) arrives before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore may return to the team in 2026, which means Raiola could redshirt for the season. Raiola transferring to a program where he may have to sit for a season shows the level of maturity that could come from being from a family of athletes.

Being around the game his whole life also plays a role in Raiola's on-field performance. His father played in the NFL for years as a starting center, while his uncle has coached football for over a decade. Raiola has had the resources and people around him to assist with his development as a player.

Raiola missed the final month of the 2025 season after suffering an injury against the USC Trojans on Nov. 1. Through two seasons with Nebraska, he passed for 4,819 yards and 31 touchdowns. Whether it is in 2026 or beyond, the Oregon Ducks have ensured the quarterback position is set up for success.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES