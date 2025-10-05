ESPN's College GameDay Reveals Next Destination
The No. 2 Oregon Ducks have already played in one of the biggest games of the season in their 30-24 win over then-ranked No. 3 Penn State on Sept. 27. It gave the Ducks a signature win early in the season and yet, the stakes might be raised even higher for their upcoming showdown vs Indiana.
It shouldn't come as a surprise that ESPN's College GameDay will make their return to Eugene for the first time since last year for the Ducks' biggest home game of the season vs. the Hoosiers. With both teams coming fresh off a bye week and sitting firmly inside the top-10 of the AP Top 25, it will be one of the most-watched games of the week 7 slate.
Return To Eugene
The Memorial Quad on the Oregon's campus will be where the set of College GameDay is according to a press release.
Coming into this weekend, Oregon's week 7 game vs. Indiana stood out as a top 10 matchup that College GameDay could visit in addition to the Red River Rivalry featuring Oklahoma and Texas, which was shaping up to be a top 10 battle as well. But when Texas lost to Florida 29-21, Eugene instantly became the clear-cut option for where College GameDay should visit for week 7.
Alabama vs. Missouri and Ohio State vs. Illinois also would've made sense for College GameDay's week 7 location considering both games are important ranked games.
College GameDay History
The last time College GameDay made a stop at Oregon was when the Ducks hosted Ohio State in the regular season last year. Oregon came out on top 32-31 over the Buckeyes in one of the best game of the regular season. College GameDay visited Penn State for their game vs. Oregon two weeks ago, making this the second time this season where the crew visited a Ducks game.
It's the 13th time that Oregon has hosted College GameDay. When the Ducks have played in a game featured on the show, they own a 20-13 record and are 9-3 when hosting.
Game Breakdown
ESPN's Matchup Predictor gives the Ducks a 70 percent chance of taking down Indiana. If Oregon want to continue their undefeated season they will need to execute at a high level vs. the Hoosiers.
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore has been playing like a true Heisman Trophy contender. He's thrown for 1,210 yards and 14 touchdowns with only one interception. Moore will need to outduel Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who's been playing at an extremely high level himself. Mendoza has thrown for 1,208 yards and 16 touchdowns with one interception.
If Moore and the Ducks' offense is able to get going early vs. the Hoosiers' defense, it could spell trouble for Indiana's chances of rolling into Autzen Stadium and upsetting the Ducks.