Everything Oregon Ducks' Dillon Gabriel Said During Heisman Trophy Finalist Interview
With a green and yellow lei around his neck, the No. 1 Oregon Ducks’ senior quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist Dillon Gabriel joined his other Heisman finalist peers to answer questions before the winner, Colorado wide receiver and corner Travis Hunter, was announced. During this time, each finalist speaks about their journey in life and football, as well as makes their case for why they should be deemed the best athlete for the 2024 year of college football.
When introducing Gabriel to the Heisman viewing audience, college football analyst Rece Davis said that Gabriel is, “a studious problem solver, and a dog when he needs to be.” Davis spoke to Gabriel’s leadership qualities and his personal meaning of family that comes from his Hawaiian roots. Gabriel’s Heisman slogan introducing his segment said “Football Ohana,” continuing to reference his heritage.
During a short film that detailed Gabriel’s journey from UCF, to Oklahoma, to Oregon, Gabriel’s request to former Oregon quarterback Marcus Mariota was highlighted. Gabriel received the blessing from the legendary Duck to wear his No. 8 jersey, a reference to the eight islands that make up the state of Hawaii. Mariota is a massive influence for Gabriel, and one of Gabriel’s goals was to win the Heisman like Mariota did in 2014.
"That is a guy I look up to and a role model and kind of older than me in that way. But when you’re growing up and you have that direct example—a guy from Hawaii playing at a high level, at the D1 level—and then you see him go to the NFL, it’s like you can see it. You can believe it. You saw it in him in person in Hawaii,” Gabriel said of Mariota after clinching the Big Ten Championship title against Penn State.
After introducing the Heisman finalist, Gabriel and his parents were interviewed on stage.
“He has a charisma about him. Has always had that. Could corral a bunch of kids in the neighborhood to get in the front yard and get a game together whether they wanted to play or not. And that’s always been who he was; loving people and getting people together. And that hasn’t changed,” said Gabriel’s mom, Dori Gabriel, about her son.
Gabriel’s dad, Garrett Gabriel, spoke to his experience of being a former quarterback for the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and how he could recognize that his son had the unique qualities of a leader.
“I think at a young age,” Garrett Gabriel said. “From pop warner, just his leadership abilities. He had a lot of the intangibles and I knew eventually his physical attributes would be at a level where he could play high school and college ball so, again, I could see it but it was mostly the leadership abilities and I’d always stress that to him that that’s just as important as being able to play the game.”
Then, the topic changed to Gabriel’s vehicle of choice, a Chrysler Pacifica minivan. Gabriel has pride in using a silver minivan during his time at Oregon, often hauling his teammates to different destinations across the state. Gabriel also backed his minivan into Autzen Stadium before the 2024 season started to give all his teammates Beats by Dre headphones.
“For me I always look at an analogy like, this cup, and the cup for many people the liquid is the substance and rooted in who you are as a person. I think a lot of times in the day and age we live in, there’s a lot of ice in these peoples’ cups. You take that ice out, there’s not a lot of liquid but you know, I’m full of liquid and that’s just who I am,” Gabriel replied.
“I’ll tell you where all the ice is, on your right wrist son,” ESPN’s Marty Smith said, pointing to Gabriel’s wrists, which sported a bejeweled watch on one, and a bedazzled chain bracelet on the other.
“Well don’t get it twisted - if I got to,” Gabriel joked back.
The broadcast then shifted to ESPN reporter Holly Rowe, as she stood by to interview Oregon coach Dan Lanning about Gabriel.
“I think Garrett just led to it, his leadership. The ability to connect with our players so quickly. You know, before Dillon ever worried about making plays on the field, he was worried about being connected with his teammates and what he’s done there and how he’s unified this team has been so impressive,” Lanning said.
Lanning was also asked about the minivan.
“You can fit a lot of wideouts in that mini van right there and he likes throwing to them,” Lanning said. “I’m so blessed I got the opportunity to coach him. What an impressive young man and thrilled that he gets this opportunity.”
Gabriel helped lead Oregon to one of their best ever seasons in school history, clinching a 13-0 record and a Big Ten Conference win in the Ducks’ first season in the conference. He picked up 3,558 yards with a 28-6 touchdown to interception ratio.
Gabriel came in third place in the overall Heisman voting, with 24 first place votes, 52 second place votes, and 340 third place votes to a total of 516 points. Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty came in second with 2,017 total points, and Colorado’s Travis Hunter won the award with 2,231 total points. Miami quarterback Cam Ward received 229 points as well.
Other Heisman candidates that received votes included in order of highest total of votes: Arizona State quarterback Cam Skattebo, Army quarterback Bryson Daily, Penn State tight end Tyler Warren, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke, and Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord.
Gabriel is the fifth Heisman finalist for Oregon since 2001.
