How To Watch No. 4 Oregon Ducks vs. Northwestern: Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds
The No. 4 Oregon Ducks open up Big Ten conference play on Saturday against the Northwestern Wildcats. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks have momentum and are proving to be a dominant team in college football.
How To Watch
The Oregon Ducks will face the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday, Sept. 13, at 9:00 a.m. PT at Martin Stadium in Evanston, Illinois. The game will be broadcast on Fox.
Betting Odds
The Oregon Ducks are 27.5-point favorites against Northwestern on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for Oregon is -7000, and the point total is set at 48.5.
Oregon’s Offense A Challenging Opponent
The Oregon Ducks are coming off one of the most dominant performances in program history, defeating Oklahoma State 69-3. The amount of depth the offense has will continue to lead to wins for the Ducks as the team continues to strive for a national championship.
One of the most talked about players on the offense heading into the season is true freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore. Moore has been a playmaker on the offense, both helping as a blocker and as a target.
Moore is the first wide receiver for the Ducks to have both a receiving and a rushing touchdown in a game since 2019, and the fifth since 1996. Moore will continue to be a player to watch, especially with the start of Big Ten conference play.
Seven different Oregon Ducks offensive players scored a touchdown against Oklahoma State. Despite uncertainty heading into the season, quarterback Dante Moore is proving to be a talented player who can lead the team to success.
With the success that Oregon is having, much credit goes to the offensive line. Oregon has yet to allow a sack this season and has given up just three tackles for loss. The offensive line has given Moore time to throw, while helping the Ducks have a dominant run game.
Defense Showing As Much Success As Offense
The Oregon Ducks are the only FBS team in the top 10 for both scoring offense (No. 3) and scoring defense (T-No. 10). Against Oklahoma State, the defense had back-to-back pick sixes by linebacker Jerry Mixon and defensive back Peyton Woodyard.
Linebacker Bryce Boettcher is showing just how important it was for him to return to another season, leading the team with 12 total tackles. The defense as a whole has racked up five sacks, two interceptions, and one forced fumble.
With how well-rounded the Oregon Ducks are, Northwestern has a tough challenge ahead to kick off Big Ten play.
Why Northwestern Has An Edge
The Northwestern Wildcats were one of the bottom teams in the conference last season, looking for a big turnaround. The Wildcats are 1-1, and while the Oregon Ducks are massive favorites, there is one standout reason Northwestern can pull off the upset.
This will be Oregon’s first road game, and the matchup will take place at 11 a.m. CT (9 a.m. PT). With it being an early morning for the Ducks, Oregon will have to avoid starting slow. If the Ducks take a while to gain momentum, Northwestern could take advantage and score early.
Wildcats quarterback Preston Stone had a big game against Western Illinois, going 21-of-29 for 245 yards and three touchdowns. With Stone’s performance, the confidence in the quarterback could be high heading into a game against the Ducks.
Oregon vs. Northwestern Prediction
In their first matchup since 1974, the Oregon Ducks will walk off with a 54-10 win against the Northwestern Wildcats.
After Oregon faces Northwestern, the Ducks will play the Oregon State Beavers on Sept. 20 at Autzen Stadium.
