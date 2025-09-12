Texas, Ohio State, Tennessee Targeting Flip of Oregon Ducks' Four-Star Recruit
Four-star wide receiver recruit Kesean Bowman is one of the top prospects from the class of 2027. He committed to the Oregon Ducks on July 24 as the program is building a talented recruiting class of 2027.
Per the Rivals Industry Ranking, Bowman is the No. 51 recruit in the nation, the No. 10 wide receiver, and the No. 2 recruit from Tennessee. Despite being committed, the Ducks will have to keep up the effort and communication to make sure Bowman stays with Oregon and not flip his commitment.
Schools Competing With Oregon For Bowman
While Bowman is committed to Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks, there are a couple of programs putting up a fight to land the talented wide receiver.
The Tennessee Volunteers, Texas Longhorns, and Ohio State Buckeyes are the three top schools looking to flip the four-star recruit, per On3. Bowman visited the Buckeyes during their 70-0 win over Grambling State. He plans to visit Tennessee on Sept. 13 and Texas on Nov. 1.
“I’m committed, but I want to keep building relationships. I am a relationship person, so those are important to me,” Bowman told Rivals.
While those are the three schools competing with Oregon the most, the LSU Tigers, Nebraska Cornhuskers, and Kentucky Wildcats are in communication with Bowman and are programs to keep an eye on, per On3.
Bowman Still Committed To Oregon Despite Other Interests
Despite the interest from other programs, Bowman is still committed to Oregon and plans to be on campus several times throughout the fall. The four-star recruit told On3 he will visit Oregon during three games this fall when the Ducks face Oregon State (Sept. 20), Indiana (Oct. 11), and USC (Nov. 22).
Oregon wide receivers coach Ross Douglas has been building a relationship with Bowman, which has helped the Ducks keep the talented wide receiver committed. It will be crucial for Douglas to keep building the relationship, as that is one of the most important aspects of Bowman’s recruitment.
“My best relationship is with Coach Douglass,” Bowman told Rivals. “That connection is strong, and I want to keep building on it. I’m looking forward to spending more time in the Oregon atmosphere, seeing how the receivers work, and getting closer with the staff.”
Having three visits scheduled for this fall will help build his relationship with Lanning, Douglass, and other members of the staff, and give him a chance to see what game days are like for Oregon.
Oregon is currently 2-0 and the No. 4-ranked team in the nation. The Ducks are proving to be a well-rounded team, putting on dominant performances. The passing game has been explosive and has utilized several different players.
Getting Bowman on campus to see firsthand how productive the Ducks’ offense has been will help keep the four-star recruit committed as Oregon builds a talented recruiting class.
Oregon Ducks Recruiting Class of 2027
The Oregon Ducks have received two commitments from the class of 2027. In addition to Bowman, the Ducks landed four-star defensive line recruit Cam Pritchett. Pritchett is the No. 24 defensive lineman and the No. 9 recruit from Alabama.
Oregon may only have two commitments, but they are talented athletes who can help lead the team to success for the next several years. Keeping Bowman committed will be crucial as Oregon continues to bring in elite recruits.