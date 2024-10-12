Multiple Five-Star Recruits Visiting For Oregon Ducks vs. Ohio State Buckeyes: Commits Loom?
The No. 3 Oregon Ducks are hosting the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes in a huge top-three matchup on Saturday with Big Ten and College Football Playoff implications. College football fans and casuals alike will have their eyes on the 4:30 p.m. PT primetime game in Eugene.
With the stakes raised, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning rolled out the red carpet to bring several high-profile prospects to come visit Autzen Stadium as the Ducks host the Buckeyes. On3's Steve Wiltfong reports that 11 of Oregon's 2025 recruiting commits will be in attendance for the big game. That includes consensus five-stars, wide receiver Dakorien Moore and safety Trey McNutt. Four-star commits offensive lineman Douglas Utu, running back Jordon Davison, and linebacker Nasir Wyatt are also expected to be in attendance.
Wiltfong also reports that 2025 five-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart will be in attendance on an official visit, which is great news for the Ducks as they are battling for his pledge along with USC and LSU. Stewart chose to go to Eugene over Los Angeles and Baton Rouge, despite the Trojans and Tigers hosting top ten opponents as well, which should bode well for the Ducks' chances at landing the five-star.
“Coach Lanning is a genius on defense,” Stewart told Wiltfong. “I first met him when he was at Georgia I love his system. The opportunities Oregon has outside of football, the facilities. It’s real peaceful in Oregon, you get to just focus on ball.”
Five-star Ohio State cornerback commit, Na'eem Offord will also be in attendance to get a peak at both the Buckeyes and Ducks. Offord has listed the Ducks twice this year already, making Saturday his third visit to Oregon. He had an unofficial visit in the spring, followed by his official visit in the summer.
The Ducks are also hosting four-star Baylor linebacker commit Kaleb Burns on an official visit as well as they look to get another flip before Early National Signing Day. In the class of 2026, Oregon will be hosting a couple of four-star California natives in linebacker Talonoa Ili and defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui as well
If Oregon is able to pull off the upset on the field, it could lead to huge wins off the field as well. The Ducks have a lot of momentum riding into their biggest game of the season, but can they keep everything on track when will have their biggest recruiting weekend yet, Lanning and his coaching staff will find out on Saturday.
