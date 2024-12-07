EXCLUSIVE: Why Five-Star Receiver Dallas Wilson Committed to Oregon Ducks
EUGENE- Wednesday, Dec. 4, marked Early National Signing Day for top prospects across the nation. Oregon secured commitments from 21 athletes in the class of 2025, setting a school record for the most 5-star recruits in a single class. Fifteen of these commits will enroll early and begin training with the program this winter. One of these standouts is 5-star wide receiver Dallas Wilson, a 6-3 playmaker from Tampa, Florida.
Wilson committed to Oregon in January 2023. Despite strong attempts by powerhouse programs like Miami and Florida to flip his commitment, Wilson remained loyal to the Ducks, officially signing on Dec. 3.
Wilson began playing football at just six years old, instantly finding his calling. By his freshman year of high school, he earned his first scholarship offer, initially as a safety, from Florida A&M University (FAMU).
“It felt pretty good. A lot of people ain’t believe I had the offer just because of what school I came from, and the position I played,” Wilson told Oregon SI’s Olivia Cleary. “But me and the FAMU coaches have been tight ever since, because they gave me that chance as a defensive player. It was just a cool experience.”
Although Wilson appreciated his early connection with FAMU, Wilson had a dream school and that school was over 3,000 miles away at the University of Oregon.
“I just saw the Ducks everywhere. When I used to be a kid, on TV, I saw the Ducks pop out, and their colors and uniforms were just so amazing. They had so many jersey combinations. Just to get behind a school like that was awesome. I saw the fans excited about their players. I could tell that in Eugene, all the fans buy into that team, and so I loved that.”
Wilson worked hard to catch the attention of that team out west, putting up impressive numbers throughout his high school career. As a junior, he recorded 49 receptions for 872 yards. During his sophomore season, he notched 40 catches for 875 yards.
“My whole life I was like, if I ever get an offer from Oregon, I’ll commit. One day, I was talking to my Spanish teacher, and I’m like, if I ever get this offer from Oregon, I’ll commit. That same day, Coach [Adrian] Klemm came to talk to me. He was like, ‘Yeah, we’d like to offer you.’ And I was ecstatic. I think that same day, right when he left, I committed and had the whole coaching staff happy about me. It was just an amazing moment.”
In today’s college football landscape, committing doesn’t guarantee a player is off-limits to other programs. Even after his commitment, Wilson remained a top target for several schools. Florida came particularly close to flipping him, especially after he attended their upset win over LSU earlier this season.
“They showed me they could overcome every obstacle. They had faith with DJ Lagway back there, the freshman quarterback. He led his team to win. That next week, I had an official visit when they played Ole Miss. Just talking to DJ Lagway, him telling me about the program. Me talking to the two receivers who just committed there today, it was just like they were trying to bring me into the team. It almost worked. It almost worked. I was really believing it, but I felt like my heart was really set with Oregon.”
Miami also made an aggressive attempt to land Wilson, going all out during his official visit.
“They had us ride around Miami in black trucks, sprinter vans, being escorted—like no traffic, no lights, no nothing—like the president or something,” said Wilson. “Like 15 police cars surrounding all the guys on that visit that weekend, and it was just a great feeling.”
Despite multiple programs vying for his commitment, Wilson remained loyal to Oregon, largely due to the strong relationships he built with the coaching staff.
“Coach Lanning, Coach Junior Adams, and Coach Stein are cool, and just talking to the staff, I fell in love. It was great. They brought me in, and they put me under their arms, and I love that," said Wilson.
“Dan Lanning is the coolest guy on earth" Wilson continued. "I think he’s one of the best head coaches in the nation, if not the best. He definitely knows how to talk to a player. He knows my background, my life, and I appreciate him taking the time to actually learn stuff about me because a lot of head coaches, they just want you to come to their schools and play for them and not care really, but Oregon’s been real since day one.”
Wilson was also influenced by current Oregon players who inspired him to follow his dream of wearing green and yellow.
“I talked to Dante Moore, Traeshon Holden, and Gernorris Wilson. Those guys really influenced my decision a lot. Just talking to them, seeing them play on a big stage, seeing them go out not complaining and being who they are—it was just great watching that. Not even them telling me to come to Oregon but just seeing them and the way they act and the way the coaches love them, I knew it was a place for me.”
“I feel like me and Dante Moore built a great connection over these past few weeks, and we’ve been talking. He wants me to come in head high, and he wants me to come play for him. I really like what he was pitching to me.”
Wilson will move to Eugene on Jan. 12, joining the Ducks as an early enrollee to begin his collegiate career.
“The fans, the coaches, everything about Oregon stands out to me,” Wilson told Cleary. “I think Oregon really is the place to be.”
MORE: Andrew Olesh Signing Decision 'Real Close:' Oregon Ducks, Michigan, Penn State?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Dominate Signing Day: Add Top Receivers Dakorien Moore, Dallas Wilson
MORE: Oregon Ducks Release Black Uniform Combination for Big Ten Championship vs Penn State
MORE: 5-Star Trey McNutt Signs With Oregon Ducks: Early National Signing Day Tracker
MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Penn State In Big Ten Championship Game
MORE: ESPN Calls Oregon Ducks 'Least Interesting' Team After 12-0 Season?
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Credits Dillon Gabriel For Signing Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele
MORE: College Football Playoff Rankings: Alabama Above Miami Controversy, Oregon Ducks No 1
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Is An Elite Recruiter, NIL Isn't Why: Tez Johnson Exclusive
MORE: Big Ten Championship: Oregon Ducks vs. Penn State Betting Odds, Prediction
MORE: Denver Broncos' Bo Nix Breaks Another Record In Cleveland Win On Monday Night: 'Chip On Shoulder'