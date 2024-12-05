Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Biggest Winners Of National Signing Day? 'Best Secondary In Nation' Says Dan Lanning

The Oregon Ducks signed elite recruits on early national signing day, including flipping the commitment of former Ohio State commit, five-star cornerback Na'eem Offord. Offord joins five-star Brandon Finney, four-star Dorian Brew, and four-star Trey McNutt in Oregon's 2025 recruiting class secondary.

Oregon Ducks Defensive Backfield
Oregon Ducks Defensive Backfield / @trey_mcnutt on X
The No. 1 Oregon Ducks shocked the college world with the flip of five-star cornerback Na’eem Offord from Ohio State to Oregon. Offord will join fellow Oregon class of 2025 signees, five-star cornerback Brandon Finney, four-star cornerback Dorian Brew, and four-star safety Trey McNutt in the Ducks defensive backfield. 

It has been a very successful national signing day for the Ducks and coach Dan Lanning. Oregon’s 2025 recruiting class rankings have jumped all the way to the No. 2 overall class from the No. 7 ranked class, per On3. A big reason for this is the elite defensive backs they have landed. 

Lanning believes Oregon signed "the best secondary class in the nation."

Oregon Defensive Backfield a “No-Fly Zone”

Oct 12, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Emar'rion Winston (32) and Oregon Ducks defensive back Jabbar Muha
Oct 12, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Emar'rion Winston (32) and Oregon Ducks defensive back Jabbar Muhammad (7) celebrate after stopping Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half during the NCAA football game at Autzen Stadium. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There will be an abundance of riches in the Oregon Ducks secondary for years to come. The Ducks arguably have the most elite class of defensive backs in 2025.

Na’eem Offord is a 6-1, 185 pound cornerback out of Birmingham, Alabama. He is rated as a five-star propesct and ranked as the No. 2 cornerback in the class of 2025 per 247sports. Offord committed to Ohio State back in February of 2024, but announced on Wednesday he would be signing with Oregon. 

Brandon Finney is a 6-2, 185 pound cornerback out of Ownings Mills, Maryland. He is rated as a five-star prospect and ranked as the No. 5 cornerback in the class of 2025 per 247sports. 247sports national analyst Hudson Standish said that Finney reminds scouts of former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones. 

Assisting these two high end talents in the back end of the defense will be four-star class of 2025 recruits cornerback Dorian Brew and safety Trey McNutt. 

Good luck passing the ball on this defensive backfield. 

Dan Lanning Brings in Monster Recruiting Class

Nov 30, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning runs out with the team before a game against the Washi
Nov 30, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning runs out with the team before a game against the Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Dan Lanning has been knocking recruiting out of the park this year. Lanning thinks this year's class of defensive backs is the best in the whole country. These players will be joining a team fresh off a 12-0 regular season. 

On the field in 2024, the Ducks next game will be the Big Ten championship on Saturday night vs. the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Oregon is going to be a force to be reckoned with for a long time with Lanning at the helm. 

