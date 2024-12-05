Oregon Ducks Biggest Winners Of National Signing Day? 'Best Secondary In Nation' Says Dan Lanning
The No. 1 Oregon Ducks shocked the college world with the flip of five-star cornerback Na’eem Offord from Ohio State to Oregon. Offord will join fellow Oregon class of 2025 signees, five-star cornerback Brandon Finney, four-star cornerback Dorian Brew, and four-star safety Trey McNutt in the Ducks defensive backfield.
It has been a very successful national signing day for the Ducks and coach Dan Lanning. Oregon’s 2025 recruiting class rankings have jumped all the way to the No. 2 overall class from the No. 7 ranked class, per On3. A big reason for this is the elite defensive backs they have landed.
Lanning believes Oregon signed "the best secondary class in the nation."
Oregon Defensive Backfield a “No-Fly Zone”
There will be an abundance of riches in the Oregon Ducks secondary for years to come. The Ducks arguably have the most elite class of defensive backs in 2025.
Na’eem Offord is a 6-1, 185 pound cornerback out of Birmingham, Alabama. He is rated as a five-star propesct and ranked as the No. 2 cornerback in the class of 2025 per 247sports. Offord committed to Ohio State back in February of 2024, but announced on Wednesday he would be signing with Oregon.
Brandon Finney is a 6-2, 185 pound cornerback out of Ownings Mills, Maryland. He is rated as a five-star prospect and ranked as the No. 5 cornerback in the class of 2025 per 247sports. 247sports national analyst Hudson Standish said that Finney reminds scouts of former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones.
Assisting these two high end talents in the back end of the defense will be four-star class of 2025 recruits cornerback Dorian Brew and safety Trey McNutt.
Good luck passing the ball on this defensive backfield.
Dan Lanning Brings in Monster Recruiting Class
Dan Lanning has been knocking recruiting out of the park this year. Lanning thinks this year's class of defensive backs is the best in the whole country. These players will be joining a team fresh off a 12-0 regular season.
On the field in 2024, the Ducks next game will be the Big Ten championship on Saturday night vs. the Penn State Nittany Lions.
Oregon is going to be a force to be reckoned with for a long time with Lanning at the helm.
MORE: ESPN Calls Oregon Ducks 'Least Interesting' Team After 12-0 Season?
MORE: College Football Playoff Rankings: Alabama Above Miami Controversy, Oregon Ducks No 1
MORE: Oregon Ducks Flip 4-Star Recruit Gavin Nix from Miami: Early National Signing Day Tracker
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Is An Elite Recruiter, NIL Isn't Why: Tez Johnson Exclusive
MORE: Elite Linebacker Gavin Nix Flipping From Miami Hurricanes to Oregon Ducks?
MORE: Big Ten Championship: Oregon Ducks vs. Penn State Betting Odds, Prediction
MORE: Denver Broncos' Bo Nix Breaks Another Record In Cleveland Win On Monday Night: 'Chip On Shoulder'
MORE: AP Top-25 Poll: Ohio State, Miami Upsets Shock College Football Rankings
MORE: Michigan Upsets Ohio State: Penn State to Play Oregon Ducks in Big Ten Title Game
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Tez Johnson Doubles Down On Washington 'Hate,' Addresses 'Scary' Injury
MORE: Oregon Ducks Hosting Elite Recruits, Flip Targets: Lincoln Cure, Andrew Olesh