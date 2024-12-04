5-Star Dallas Wilson Signs With Oregon Ducks Despite Florida Gators Pushing for Flip
Five-star wide receiver recruit Dallas Wilson has signed with the Oregon Ducks despite being predicted to flip his commitment to Florida Gators.
Both Steve Wiltfong and Chad Simmons of On3 logged predictions for the Gators to flip Wilson early Wednesday morning. Before the five-star's announcement, Wiltfong reported that the Ducks were still feeling confident until Wednesday morning at least.
"Out West, dialogue between Oregon and Wilson was still strong Tuesday night," reported Wiltfong. "So much so I think they’d be surprised if he decommitted after being the mainstay of the class for so long."
A flip was rumored to happen throughout the season, and as the time to finalize his decision came closer, hometown schools such as the Miami Hurricanes and the Florida Gators started to turn up the heat on the five-star recruit.
Wilson took multiple visits to other schools during the season, despite being committed to the Ducks. Reported trips to Florida for games in the Swamp were not enough to sway Wilson's decision, as Oregon gains another elite receiver.
When the rumors of the five-star receiver recruit flipping away from Oregon started to appear, Wilson posted a video of himself social media, reaffirming his commitment to the Ducks and coach Dan Lanning.
“It’s been my dream school since forever, like since I opened my eyes as a baby it’s been my dream school. Coach Lanning, he just made it ten times better. Great support system, they love you as a person,” said Wilson.
What makes coach Lanning such an elite recruiter? In an exculsive interview with Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus, Oregon star receiver Tez Johnson gave his insight.
"I think the truth is everything to a kid when you come out of high school," Johnson told Amaranthus. "You just want pure honesty. You want the truth. And I don't know how it works now with NIL, but I know when I was back in high school, I just wanted the honest truth of what it's going to be, how we're going to get it done, and what's the plan. I think [Lanning] sets his goal on being honest."
Wilson joins five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore as two of the highest-ranked prospects in Oregon's 2025 recruiting class. Both Wilson and Moore are officially Ducks, finalizing their commitments on Early National Signing Day.
