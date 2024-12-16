Oregon Ducks' Dakorien Moore Earns Impressive Texas Award To Cap High School Career
The crown jewel of the Oregon Ducks' 2025 recruiting class, five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore, didn't have the result he wanted in the Texas 6A D1 semifinal game as Duncanville fell short 36-34 to North Crowley, but did come away with some deserved hardware.
Moore was named as the unanimous District 11-6A Offensive Player of the Year to cap off his stellar high school career.
Moore was apart of three consecutive state championship games which included back-to-back championship titles, but fell short in his senior campaign as Duncanville finished the year with a 13-1 record.
Gabe Brooks of 247Sports is extremely high of Moore coming out of high school, saying he has all the makings of being a next-level player.
"Owns good length and large hands to further enhance catch radius and playmaking ability. Gets on top of corners in a flash and shows excellent downfield ball-tracking concentration. Track speed also showed in pads. Projects as a high-major impact player with the potential to advance to the pro level sooner than later. Legitimate high-round upside," Brooks wrote.
Moore is one of the most highly-rated recruits in Oregon history. He is the fifth highest rated recruit to ever pledge to the Ducks, sitting behind Ducks' running back icon Jonathan Stewart and in front of 2026 five-star tight end Kendre Harrison, according to 247Sports' rankings.
The Duncanville wide out sits with a On3 NIL Valuation of $652,000.
Moore is set to come into Eugene after a stellar year by true freshman wide outs across the nation at some of the top schools in the country.
Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith had 57 catches for 934 yards and 10 touchdowns in his first season in college football. He was named as the Big Ten Wide Receiver of the Year as well as Freshman of the Year for the conference. Smith was also named to the second team All-American list. Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams, who originally was supposed to be in the class of 2025, had 45 catches for 857 yards and 8 touchdowns in his true freshman campaign. Williams was also named as a second team All-American.
The path has been set for Moore to come in and potentially dominate in his first year at Oregon. With wide receivers Tez Johnson and Traeshon Holden set to move on from the Ducks after the year is over, Moore could see not only a lot of snaps as a true freshman, but also a healthy amount of targets as well with tight end Terrence Ferguson and wide receiver Evan Stewart potentially heading to the NFL as well.
