Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning Hosting Highly Rated Recruit vs. USC Trojans

The Oregon Ducks will be hosting class of 2027 recruit, cornerback Ace Alston when they play the USC Trojans at Autzen Stadium on Nov. 22. Dan Lanning and the Ducks are just one of the schools in pursuit of the four-star defensive back.

Cory Pappas

Nov 5, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning before the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images head coach Dan Lanning
Nov 5, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning before the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images head coach Dan Lanning / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Oregon Ducks Hosting Recruit Ace Alston

Anderson Raptors defensive back Ace Alston (6) celebrates during their regional championship win over Withrow 49-28 Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. / Tony Tribble for The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ace Alston is a 5-11, 165 pound cornerback out of Cincinnati, Ohio. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 13 cornerback in the class of 2027 according to 247Sports. Alston is also ranked as the No. 2 overall recruit in the state of Ohio.

The Oregon Ducks are one of many schools in pursuit of Ace Alston. He already has received offers from the USC Trojans, Ohio State Buckeyes, UCLA Bruins, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Michigan Wolverines, Tennessee Volunteers, and many more. 

Dan Lanning and the Ducks will look to put on a show for Alston in front of a sold out crowd. Autzen Stadium has been arguably the hardest place to play in all of college football. 

Sicne Dan Lanning took over as coach of the Ducks in 2022, they have only lost one game at Autzen Stadium. This was all the way back in the 2022 when Oregon was upset by the rival Washington Huskies. Since then, they have rattled off 15 straight wins in Eugene. This is third longest active home win streak in the country; only behind the Georgia Bulldogs with 32 and Washington Huskies with 20. 

Oregon Ducks Favored Over USC Trojans

Nov 11, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley, left, and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talk before a game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks are currently 13.5 point favorites over the USC Trojans per DraftKings Sportsbook for their Nov. 22 matchup. These two teams last played each other in 2023. This game was also at Autzen Stadium. Bo Nix and the Ducks outlasted Caleb Williams and the Trojans by a final score of 36-27.

The Oregon-USC rivalry dates back to their days in the Pac-10. USC leads the all-time series with a record of 38-23-2. Oregon has won the last three matchups.

Oregon Ducks Recruiting 

Jul 23, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks currently have two commits in the class of 2027; four-star wide receiver Keenan Bowman and three-star edge rusher Cameron Pritchett. 

Oregon has been busy in recruiting for the class of 2026. The Ducks are up to 17 commits in their 2026 recruiting class. It is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 7 class in the country. 

This class consists of a pair of five-stars; safety Jett Washington and offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho. As recently as June of 2025, Oregon class was just barely in the top 20. Now, they are making a push to become a top five class in the country.

Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

