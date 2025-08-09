Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning Hosting Highly Rated Recruit vs. USC Trojans
The Oregon Ducks will be hosting class of 2027 recruit Ace Alston when the Ducks play the USC Trojans on Nov. 22 at Autzen Stadium. Alston is one of the top cornerbacks in his class.
Oregon Ducks Hosting Recruit Ace Alston
Ace Alston is a 5-11, 165 pound cornerback out of Cincinnati, Ohio. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 13 cornerback in the class of 2027 according to 247Sports. Alston is also ranked as the No. 2 overall recruit in the state of Ohio.
The Oregon Ducks are one of many schools in pursuit of Ace Alston. He already has received offers from the USC Trojans, Ohio State Buckeyes, UCLA Bruins, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Michigan Wolverines, Tennessee Volunteers, and many more.
Dan Lanning and the Ducks will look to put on a show for Alston in front of a sold out crowd. Autzen Stadium has been arguably the hardest place to play in all of college football.
Sicne Dan Lanning took over as coach of the Ducks in 2022, they have only lost one game at Autzen Stadium. This was all the way back in the 2022 when Oregon was upset by the rival Washington Huskies. Since then, they have rattled off 15 straight wins in Eugene. This is third longest active home win streak in the country; only behind the Georgia Bulldogs with 32 and Washington Huskies with 20.
Oregon Ducks Favored Over USC Trojans
The Oregon Ducks are currently 13.5 point favorites over the USC Trojans per DraftKings Sportsbook for their Nov. 22 matchup. These two teams last played each other in 2023. This game was also at Autzen Stadium. Bo Nix and the Ducks outlasted Caleb Williams and the Trojans by a final score of 36-27.
The Oregon-USC rivalry dates back to their days in the Pac-10. USC leads the all-time series with a record of 38-23-2. Oregon has won the last three matchups.
MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Oregon Ducks Transfers Bear Alexander, Makhi Hughes, Dillon Thieneman Turning Heads
MORE: Cleveland Browns’ Kevin Stefanski Gives Reason For Sitting Dillon Gabriel
MORE: Why The Kansas City Chiefs Are 'Worried' About Denver Broncos, Quarterback Bo Nix
MORE: Oregon Ducks vs. Alabama Crimson Tide Matchup On The Horizon?
Oregon Ducks Recruiting
The Oregon Ducks currently have two commits in the class of 2027; four-star wide receiver Keenan Bowman and three-star edge rusher Cameron Pritchett.
Oregon has been busy in recruiting for the class of 2026. The Ducks are up to 17 commits in their 2026 recruiting class. It is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 7 class in the country.
This class consists of a pair of five-stars; safety Jett Washington and offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho. As recently as June of 2025, Oregon class was just barely in the top 20. Now, they are making a push to become a top five class in the country.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.