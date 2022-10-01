It's game day for the Oregon Ducks in Eugene as they face off against the Stanford Cardinal. Oregon is viewed as the heavy favorite in their 8:10 pm PT game against one of the more storied programs in the Pac-12 North.

However, Stanford has stumbled on tough times in recent years and things aren't looking up so far in the 2022 season, compiling a 1-2 record and heading into their third straight matchup against a top-25 opponent.

Here's a rundown of some of our top stories throughout the week to get you ready for this game.

Uniforms for week 5

The Ducks are rocking their traditional colors under the lights in week 5.

Score predictions

Our team of writers got together to give our predictions on how we see this game shaking out.

Stanford Players to Watch

The Cardinal haven't traditionally been viewed as a recruiting powerhouse, but they've got a talented roster that matches up well with the Ducks in a few areas.

Stanford spoilers

Taking a look back at some of the recent matchups between the Ducks and Cardinal.

Dan Lanning press conferences

Oregon's head coach met with reporters twice throughout the week in Eugene ahead of Saturday's game.

-Monday

-Wednesday

Oregon Injury Updates

How healthy are the Ducks heading into this matchup?

Talented recruits flocking to Eugene to visit for Oregon vs. Stanford

See who's expected in town for a visit this weekend in our recruiting trail update.

Five questions with a Stanford writer

Checking in on the state of the Cardinal program and fan base with AllCardinal publisher Kevin Borba.

How to watch, listen and stream

All the info you need to tune into tonight's action.

Oregon vs. Stanford betting odds

The Ducks continue to be viewed as heavy favorites in their week 5 game.

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE