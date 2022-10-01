Game Day Central: No. 13 Oregon Ducks vs. Stanford Cardinal
It's game day for the Oregon Ducks in Eugene as they face off against the Stanford Cardinal. Oregon is viewed as the heavy favorite in their 8:10 pm PT game against one of the more storied programs in the Pac-12 North.
However, Stanford has stumbled on tough times in recent years and things aren't looking up so far in the 2022 season, compiling a 1-2 record and heading into their third straight matchup against a top-25 opponent.
Here's a rundown of some of our top stories throughout the week to get you ready for this game.
The Ducks are rocking their traditional colors under the lights in week 5.
Our team of writers got together to give our predictions on how we see this game shaking out.
The Cardinal haven't traditionally been viewed as a recruiting powerhouse, but they've got a talented roster that matches up well with the Ducks in a few areas.
Taking a look back at some of the recent matchups between the Ducks and Cardinal.
Dan Lanning press conferences
Oregon's head coach met with reporters twice throughout the week in Eugene ahead of Saturday's game.
The Ducks and Cardinal have given us some great football over the years.
Visitor List: Oregon vs. Stanford
The Ducks are bringing in some big names on the recruiting trail this weekend.
Five Questions With a Stanford Writer
Sitting down with a Stanford expert before Ducks vs. Cardinal.
How healthy are the Ducks heading into this matchup?
Talented recruits flocking to Eugene to visit for Oregon vs. Stanford
See who's expected in town for a visit this weekend in our recruiting trail update.
Checking in on the state of the Cardinal program and fan base with AllCardinal publisher Kevin Borba.
How to watch, listen and stream
All the info you need to tune into tonight's action.
Oregon vs. Stanford betting odds
The Ducks continue to be viewed as heavy favorites in their week 5 game.
