When Game Time, TV Broadcast For Oregon Ducks vs. Iowa Will Be Announced
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks will hit the road after the bye week to face the Iowa Hawkeyes. The Nov. 8 game is another crucial matchup for the Ducks to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive, with one loss already on their record.
The game will take place at Kinnick Stadium. The game time is set to be announced on Sunday, Nov. 2, giving Oregon a six-day window for the second straight game. The four remaining Big Ten games for week 11 could be aired on either FOX, NBC or CBS.
Big Ten Games Week 11
- Northwestern at USC – Nov. 7, 6 p.m. PT on FOX
- Ohio State at Purdue – Nov. 8, 10 a.m. PT on Big Ten Network
- Maryland at Rutgers – Nov. 8, 11:30 a.m. PT on FS1
- Oregon at Iowa – Nov. 8, TBD
- Indiana at Penn State – Nov. 8, TBD
- Nebraska at UCLA – Nov. 8, TBD
- Washington at Wisconsin – Nov. 8, TBD
Oregon Looks To Continue Win Streak
Both the Ducks and the Hawkeyes have byes in week 10. Oregon ended up with its second straight win against Wisconsin in its last game, but played one of its worst quarters of football in the Dan Lanning coaching era.
After the first quarter ended 0-0, the Ducks went on to win 21-7 in the pouring rain at Autzen Stadium. Oregon responded to its loss against Indiana with a dominant 56-10 win at Rutgers, but some of the team’s flaws became reappeared in the clash with the Badgers.
The offensive line struggled in the first half of the Ducks’ week 9 matchup. The unit conceded a pair of sacks on the opening two drives and set up few opportunities for Oregon’s backfield to thrive in the opening quarter.
Teams like Iowa are surely looking to take advantage of some of the Ducks’ weaknesses that opponents like Indiana and Wisconsin exposed in recent weeks. Oregon doesn’t have much of a safety net when it comes to the final games of the regular season. If it suffers a second loss, a spot in the postseason could be at risk, especially considering its lack of ranked opponents this season.
Also notable from the week 9 game was quarterback Dante Moore’s hard hit to the face in the third quarter against Wisconsin. He exited in the third quarter, allowing Eugene native Brock Thomas to finish the game at quarterback.
Lanning said that Moore is “in great shape” and that they probably could’ve pushed for his return in that game. It’s still something to eye in the Ducks’ next matchup.
Iowa Preview
The Hawkeyes sit below Oregon in the Big Ten standings with a 6-2 overall record. Iowa’s only losses this season came against ranked opponents: a 16-13 defeat to No. 16 Iowa State and a 20-15 defeat to No. 11 Indiana.
A trip to Iowa City will provide another big test for the Ducks. The Hawkeyes don’t have any ranked wins in 2025 but beat the same Wisconsin team 37-0 that Oregon struggled to produce offense against. Iowa also enters the matchup off a decisive 41-3 win over Minnesota.
The Ducks and the Hawkeyes have never met as members of the same conference before. This will be only the fourth meeting, with Oregon leading the all-time series 2-1, and the last game being in 1989.