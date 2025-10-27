Ducks Digest

When Game Time, TV Broadcast For Oregon Ducks vs. Iowa Will Be Announced

The Ducks receive a bye week after taking down the Wisconsin Badgers in Autzen Stadium. When will Oregon's game time and TV broadcast for its next matchup against the Iowa Hawkeyes be announced? How does the Ducks' season compare to the Hawkeyes'?

Lily Crane

Oct 25, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz arrives at Kinnick Stadium before the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
Oct 25, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz arrives at Kinnick Stadium before the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks will hit the road after the bye week to face the Iowa Hawkeyes. The Nov. 8 game is another crucial matchup for the Ducks to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive, with one loss already on their record.

The game will take place at Kinnick Stadium. The game time is set to be announced on Sunday, Nov. 2, giving Oregon a six-day window for the second straight game. The four remaining Big Ten games for week 11 could be aired on either FOX, NBC or CBS.

Big Ten Games Week 11

  • Northwestern at USC – Nov. 7, 6 p.m. PT on FOX
  • Ohio State at Purdue – Nov. 8, 10 a.m. PT on Big Ten Network
  • Maryland at Rutgers – Nov. 8, 11:30 a.m. PT on FS1
  • Oregon at Iowa – Nov. 8, TBD
  • Indiana at Penn State – Nov. 8, TBD
  • Nebraska at UCLA – Nov. 8, TBD
  • Washington at Wisconsin – Nov. 8, TBD

Oregon Looks To Continue Win Streak

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on as the Oregon Ducks host the Wisconsin Badgers on Oct. 25, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Both the Ducks and the Hawkeyes have byes in week 10. Oregon ended up with its second straight win against Wisconsin in its last game, but played one of its worst quarters of football in the Dan Lanning coaching era.

After the first quarter ended 0-0, the Ducks went on to win 21-7 in the pouring rain at Autzen Stadium. Oregon responded to its loss against Indiana with a dominant 56-10 win at Rutgers, but some of the team’s flaws became reappeared in the clash with the Badgers.

The offensive line struggled in the first half of the Ducks’ week 9 matchup. The unit conceded a pair of sacks on the opening two drives and set up few opportunities for Oregon’s backfield to thrive in the opening quarter.

Oregon offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu prepares to snap the ball as the Oregon Ducks host the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Teams like Iowa are surely looking to take advantage of some of the Ducks’ weaknesses that opponents like Indiana and Wisconsin exposed in recent weeks.  Oregon doesn’t have much of a safety net when it comes to the final games of the regular season. If it suffers a second loss, a spot in the postseason could be at risk, especially considering its lack of ranked opponents this season.

Also notable from the week 9 game was quarterback Dante Moore’s hard hit to the face in the third quarter against Wisconsin. He exited in the third quarter, allowing Eugene native Brock Thomas to finish the game at quarterback.

Lanning said that Moore is “in great shape” and that they probably could’ve pushed for his return in that game. It’s still something to eye in the Ducks’ next matchup.

Iowa Preview

Oct 25, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz arrives at Kinnick Stadium before the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The Hawkeyes sit below Oregon in the Big Ten standings with a 6-2 overall record. Iowa’s only losses this season came against ranked opponents: a 16-13 defeat to No. 16 Iowa State and a 20-15 defeat to No. 11 Indiana.

A trip to Iowa City will provide another big test for the Ducks. The Hawkeyes don’t have any ranked wins in 2025 but beat the same Wisconsin team 37-0 that Oregon struggled to produce offense against. Iowa also enters the matchup off a decisive 41-3 win over Minnesota.

The Ducks and the Hawkeyes have never met as members of the same conference before. This will be only the fourth meeting, with Oregon leading the all-time series 2-1, and the last game being in 1989.

