Georgia vs. Texas Game's College Football Playoff Implications on No. 2 Oregon Ducks
The No. 2 Oregon Ducks get to enjoy a stress-free Saturday of college football after they took care of business on the road against Purdue Friday night. The Ducks blanked the Boilermakers 35-0. There are some big games that Oregon should keep an eye on.
Georgia vs. Texas in a Top-Five Showdown
The game of the week in college football is between the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs and the No. 1 Texas Longhorns. The Bulldogs come into the game with a 5-1 record. They cannot afford to drop a second game this early in the year. Georgia lost at Alabama earlier in the year. Texas comes into Saturday’s game as the top-ranked team in the country with a perfect 6-0 record.
This game could have a huge result for Oregon. If the Bulldogs can knock off the No. 1 Longhorns, Oregon would likely move up to the No. 1 spot. Oregon hasn’t been ranked No. 1 in the country since the 2012 season.
In 2012, Oregon was 10-0 and ranked No. 1 heading into a Week 12 game vs. Stanford. Let’s not go into detail about what happened in that game. Oregon fans know it all too well. The Ducks ended that season with a Fiesta Bow victory over Kansas State.
No. 24 Michigan vs. No. 22 Illinois
Michigan travels to Champagne to take on the Illinois Fighting Illini. The result of this game isn’t too important for Oregon, as they will play each team later in the season.
It will be interesting to see how each of her teams match up against each other. Illinois comes to Eugene on October 26th, and the Ducks will travel to Michigan on Nov. 2. Since one of these teams has to lose when they play, Oregon should root for Illinois to win. Illinois could move to the top 20 for next week's games against Oregon. Michigan is currently 4-2 while Illinois is 5-1.
Surprisingly, the road Wolverines, who have a worse record and are ranked lower than the Fighting Illini, are 4-point favorites over Illinois.
Ducks Can’t Look Ahead
For Oregon fans, there’s no harm in looking ahead in the schedule. However, for the team, they must remain focused on the next opponent. Coach Dan Lanning has the Ducks in a great spot with a 7-0 start and the win Ohio State under their belt.
The Ducks don’t need to worry about rankings or a game way down the road. Focus on your business one week at a time. Judging off of what Ducks players and coaches have said after practices, they know this too.
MORE: What Purdue Boilermakers Coach Ryan Walters Said After Loss to Oregon Ducks
MORE: What Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Said After Beating Purdue: 'We Need To Tackle Better'
MORE: Oregon Ducks 'Great Chance' To Land 5-Star Recruit Jahkeem Stewart Over LSU, USC, Ohio State?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Injury Update: Terrance Ferguson Appendix Removed, Timeline For Return?
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning: Internal Discipline For Traeshon Holden's Ejection?
MORE: Questionable Officiating In Oregon Ducks, Purdue Boilermakers: Jordan James Touchdown
MORE: Oregon Ducks Crush Purdue Boilermakers, 35-0: First Shutout in Decades
MORE: Kirk Herbstreit Ranks Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning After Beating Ohio State