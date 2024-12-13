Meet Heisman Finalist Dillon Gabriel's Brother: Uber Athletic Senior Prospect
It's been a big season for Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Not only has he led the Ducks to one of their best seasons in school history as the Ducks are 13-0 and Big Ten champions with a shot to win a national title, but he's found immense personal success this season as well. Gabriel is a Heisman finalist this season and has thrown for 3,558 yards with a 28-6 touchdown to interception ratio. He was also a finalist for the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award and the Maxwell Award.
However, is he the best athlete in his own family? Gabriel's younger brother, Roman Gabriel, is a star basketball player for Mililani High School, the alma mater of the older Gabriel.
The younger Gabriel had a breakout season last year during his junior campaign. He averaged 11.7 points per game along with 3.8 rebounds as he led Mililani to their highest win total in over 20 wins years as well as a league championship and a playoff berth.
This year, Gabriel had led the Trojans to a 6-2 record early on in their season. He also has released a list of the first 13 schools to offer him a scholarship, which includes an assortment of lower-level universities.
He can already dunk, but he's also prove to be a valuable 3-point shooter for his high school team. It begs a fair question, is Dillon Gabriel the most athletic in his own family?
MORE: Oregon Ducks’ Tyler Turner Enters Transfer Portal Before College Football Playoff
MORE: Oregon Ducks Schedule: Three Highly-Anticipated Home Games in Autzen Stadium in 2025
MORE: Former Oregon Ducks Quarterback Ty Thompson Enters Transfer Portal
The older Gabriel and the Ducks are preparing for the Rose Bowl as they prepare to face the winner of Ohio State and Tennesee in the first round of the playoffs. Despite being the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff, some fans may say that the Ducks drew the short end of the stick. The bracket could create a potential rematch of Oregon's 32-31 win over Ohio State back on Oct. 12.
The Volunteers would also be a formidable foe if they defeat the Buckeyes in the first round. Tennessee (10-2) owns regular season wins over NC State, Alabama, and Florida with losses to Arkansas and Georgia.
Oregon will head into the CFP with +350 odds to win the national championship and +185 odds to make it to the title game. Even with their opponent yet to be determined, the Ducks are -145 favorites to make it the semi-final game. Safe to say, the season could get a whole lot more special for the Gabriel and the Ducks if they can come up with three more wins in 2025.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear In Rose Bowl Vs. Ohio State Or Tennessee in Pasadena
MORE: Oregon Ducks Predicted To Beat Ohio State In Rose Bowl, Win National Championship
MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Coach Todd Bowles Gives Bucky Irving Injury Update