Can Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel Sweep Maxwell, Davey O'Brien Awards?
It's been a season to remember for the No. 1 Oregon Ducks and quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Not only are the Ducks the best team in the country according to the AP Top-25 Poll and the College Football Playoff Rankings, but Gabriel is a finalist for some of the top awards in the country.
Gabriel is currently a finalist for the Maxwell Award, which is bestowed to the nation's top college player, and the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award, which is given to the best collegiate quarterback.
For the Maxwell Award, Gabriel is a finalist alongside Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty and Colorado two-way superstar Travis Hunter. As for the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award, Gabriel is up against Miami quarterback Cam Ward and Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
The winners of both awards will be announced on Dec. 12.
Gabriel's numbers don't jump off the page at first glance. In fact, he will end the season with one of his lowest total passing yards in his career. This year, Gabriel has thrown for 3,066 yards and has a 22-6 touchdown-to-interception ratio.
However, beyond the numbers, Gabriel has been the conductor for the Ducks' rise to the top spot in college football. He's led them to an 11-0 record and has Oregon favored to go 12-0 as the Ducks finish the season against Washington on Saturday. Gabriel has helped Oregon pick up two top-25 wins this season and a convincing win over the defending national champions, Michigan Wolverines.
The Maxwell Award will be a tough one for Gabriel to compete for. The award typically goes to the Heisman, or the Heisman runner-up. At this point in the season, the race seems to be boiling down to Jeanty and Hunter as they have had historic indivdual seasons. The Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award is a much more realistic opportunity for the Hawai'i native to come home with some hardware.
Gabriel's numbers aren't nearly as flashy as Ward or Sanders, but Gabriel has exemplified traits in a quarterback that are worthy of the award. Not to mention, he has his team in shape to finish as the undefeated, potentially undisputed No. 1 team in the country heading into the CFP.
