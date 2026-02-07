The Hot Takes On The Oregon Ducks' Draft Prospects That Everyone is Talking About

With a little less than three months until the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a few Oregon Ducks are getting some high praise through mock draft evaluations.

The latest mock draft to make headlines is ESPN's Jordan Reid, who released his top 50 prospects for the 2026 draft after the conclusion of the Senior Bowl and the Shrine Bowl.

Though the former Ducks did not find a spot within the top ten or 15 players on Reid's board, there was plenty of Oregon representation within this top 50 rundown. Let's break it down.

Kenyon Sadiq, Tight End

The first Duck on Reid's board is Oregon's stand-out tight end from Idaho Falls, Idaho: Kenyon Sadiq. In his senior season with Oregon, Sadiq picked up 560 yards and eight touchdowns off 51 receptions which led to Reid ranking him at No. 17.

Though his appearances in games as a target were slimmer than expected going into the season, Sadiq was a gamechanger and proficient blocker when called upon, becoming a go-to for quarterback Dante Moore when receiver options slimmed late in the season due to injury.

"Sadiq is a true F-type tight end who can put his hand in the dirt and flex out wide," Reid said in his breakdown. "He is a fluid athlete who can stretch defenses vertically in the seams. He is also a willing inline blocker who's capable of straining and sustaining against defensive ends (he's also solid as an open-field blocker). Sadiq does have concentration drops (six last season) and needs to be more consistent with securing the catch."

Dillon Thieneman, Safety

Next up at No. 30 is junior safety Dillon Thieneman, who had quite the statement performance for the 2025-2026 season with the Ducks after transferring from the Purdue Boilermakers.

Thieneman put up 44 total tackles, two interceptions, and five passes defended for the Ducks, and made the difference in several games like his overtime interception against Penn State's quarterback Drew Allar to deliver the Ducks a 30-24 win.

"After transferring from Purdue, Thieneman quickly turned into a leader for the Ducks defense. He's a true three-level threat in the secondary who is capable of playing single-high on the roof of the defense while also possessing the range to roam as a center fielder. Thieneman's instincts are his superpower, as he's able to diagnose and attack as a run defender and in pass coverage. His biggest improvement in 2025 came as a tackler, as he was more consistent wrapping up and finishing," Reid said.

Emmanuel Pregnon, Offensive Guard

Finally, with spot No. 47 on Reid's list, is offensive guard Emmanuel Pregnon. Also a transfer to the Oregon program from USC, Pregnon's impact on the interior line earned him a 86.7 grade from Pro Football Focus, the highest among power four conferences.

"He's a rock-solid, physical interior blocker who can win in a phone booth by creating victories in tight quarters with his strength," Reid said in his evaluation. "Along with that power, Pregnon shows comfort playing with high levels of play violence. His limitations are seen when asked to move outside his normal domains, which exposes his body stiffness. He's an ideal fit for teams that specialize in gap-scheme principles."