Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Northwestern For First Road Test

The No. 4 Oregon Ducks travel for their first Big Ten Conference game vs. Northwestern. What color do Oregon fans wear? The Ducks color schedule encourages fans to wear green at Martin Stadium. A win for coach Dan Lanning would be the Ducks' 33rd in a row against unranked opponents and make them 10-0 all-time in Big Ten play.

Bri Amaranthus

Oregon Ducks cheerleaders smile for a group photo Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, after the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Oregon Ducks defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions, 45-37.
Oregon Ducks cheerleaders smile for a group photo Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, after the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Oregon Ducks defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions, 45-37. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The No. 4 Oregon Ducks travel for their first Big Ten Conference game vs. Northwestern. What color do Oregon fans wear?

The Ducks color schedule encourages fans to wear green at Martin Stadium. A win for coach Dan Lanning would be the Ducks' 33rd in a row against unranked opponents and make them 10-0 all-time in Big Ten play.

The Ducks will travel more than 3,000 miles round trip to Evanston, Illinois... Can the Ducks stay focused and motivated on the road vs. a lesser opponent? The Oregon football team is rising up the rankings and garnering national attention but face the challenge of a Northwestern team that has nothing to lose.

Oregon Ducks schedule football northwestern autzen stadium color wear fans dan lanning cheerleader big ten upset watch tv
Sep 6, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; The Oregon cheer team dances during the arrival of the Oregon Ducks before a game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks Football Schedule: Fans Color To Wear

Oregon fans are encouraged to wear green inside of Martin Stadium vs. Northwestern. Ducks fans have made their presence felt in Eugene as Autzen Stadium is earning a reputation as an elite home field advantage or a "house of doom." The faithful Ducks fans making the trip to Illinois have a chance to put the Big Ten on notice with their loud and proud fandom.

Here is the complete color schedule for the remaining Ducks football games this season. 

September 13 at Northwestern Wildcats - Wear Green

September 20 vs. Oregon State - Wear Black

September 27 at Penn State - Wear Green

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin walks on the field prior to the game against the Florida International Pan
Sep 6, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin walks on the field prior to the game against the Florida International Panthers at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

October 11 vs. Indiana - Wear Yellow

October 18 at Rutgers - Wear Green

October 25 vs. Wisconsin - TBD

November 8 at Iowa - Wear Green

November 14 vs. Minnesota - Wear Green

November 22 vs. USC - Wear Black 

November 29 at Washington - Wear Green

Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore celebrates the Ducks’ win as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6,
Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore celebrates the Ducks’ win as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks Records To Watch

Fresh off a 69-3 domination of Oklahoma State, Oregon faces Northwestern for the second time in program history (1974.) Here are five Ducks records/milestones to watch on Saturday:

  • Oregon has yet to allow a sack in 2025 and has given up just three tackles for loss through two games.
  • High fliying offense! The Ducks are averaging 64.0 points per game, scoring 50-plus points in back-to-back games for the first time since 2018.
  • An Oregon win would mark a 3-0 start to the season for the third year in a row and fifth time since 2020.
  • A victory would make the Ducks 14-2 on the road under Lanning
  • Look for Oregon quarterback Dante Moore to continue his hot streak. Moore is 34-of-44 in his first two games as Oregon's starter, ranking eighth nationally with a 77.3 completion percentage.
oregon ducks dante moore
oregon ducks dante moore / oregon ducks on si darby winter

HOW TO WATCH: Oregon (1-0) and Oklahoma State (1-0) kick off at 9 a.m. PT in Martin Stadium. The TV broadcast for the game is FOX. Big Noon Kickoff is coming to Northwestern for the first time in program history and begins at 7 a.m. PT.

POLLS: Oregon is ranked No. 4 in the AP poll and Northwestern is unranked

ODDS: The Ducks are a massive 27.5-point favorite against Northwestern on FanDuel. The Ducks’ money line is -7000, and the over/under is 49.5.

LOCATION: Martin Stadium | Evanston, Ill.

TV: FOX

RADIO: On radio, fans can listen on KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene) | KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197

2024 RECORDS: Oregon 13-1 (9-0 Big Ten) | Northwestern 4-8 (2-7 Big Ten)

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, right, talks with Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore during warmups as the Oregon Ducks host
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, right, talks with Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore during warmups as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

QUOTABLE

Lanning on development of young players:

“I think we have a young group that's a really mature group. And there's a lot of guys you walk in that locker room, you walk into a meeting room, in the training room, you see them preparing like vets, even though they might be freshmen," Lanning said.

“... But that also goes back to the leadership that we do have on our team, of veterans, of those guys, be able to see what it looks like, how they have to prepare, and then good evaluation, good development of those guys put in a position to be able to go play," Lanning continued.

MORE: Three Reasons Why Bucky Irving Could Catapult Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MORE: Oregon Ducks Battling SEC Program For Five-Star Wide Receiver Recruit Kesean Bowman

MORE: Oregon Ducks Predicted To Host First-Round College Football Playoff Game in Autzen Stadium

MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Addresses Quarterback Austin Novosad Injury

MORE: Unsuspecting Oregon Ducks Linebacker Among Nation's Best Defensive Grades

  • Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 
  • If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

feed

Published |Modified
Bri Amaranthus
BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.

Home/Football