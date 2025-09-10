Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Northwestern For First Road Test
The No. 4 Oregon Ducks travel for their first Big Ten Conference game vs. Northwestern. What color do Oregon fans wear?
The Ducks color schedule encourages fans to wear green at Martin Stadium. A win for coach Dan Lanning would be the Ducks' 33rd in a row against unranked opponents and make them 10-0 all-time in Big Ten play.
The Ducks will travel more than 3,000 miles round trip to Evanston, Illinois... Can the Ducks stay focused and motivated on the road vs. a lesser opponent? The Oregon football team is rising up the rankings and garnering national attention but face the challenge of a Northwestern team that has nothing to lose.
Oregon Ducks Football Schedule: Fans Color To Wear
Oregon fans are encouraged to wear green inside of Martin Stadium vs. Northwestern. Ducks fans have made their presence felt in Eugene as Autzen Stadium is earning a reputation as an elite home field advantage or a "house of doom." The faithful Ducks fans making the trip to Illinois have a chance to put the Big Ten on notice with their loud and proud fandom.
Here is the complete color schedule for the remaining Ducks football games this season.
September 13 at Northwestern Wildcats - Wear Green
September 20 vs. Oregon State - Wear Black
September 27 at Penn State - Wear Green
October 11 vs. Indiana - Wear Yellow
October 18 at Rutgers - Wear Green
October 25 vs. Wisconsin - TBD
November 8 at Iowa - Wear Green
November 14 vs. Minnesota - Wear Green
November 22 vs. USC - Wear Black
November 29 at Washington - Wear Green
Oregon Ducks Records To Watch
Fresh off a 69-3 domination of Oklahoma State, Oregon faces Northwestern for the second time in program history (1974.) Here are five Ducks records/milestones to watch on Saturday:
- Oregon has yet to allow a sack in 2025 and has given up just three tackles for loss through two games.
- High fliying offense! The Ducks are averaging 64.0 points per game, scoring 50-plus points in back-to-back games for the first time since 2018.
- An Oregon win would mark a 3-0 start to the season for the third year in a row and fifth time since 2020.
- A victory would make the Ducks 14-2 on the road under Lanning
- Look for Oregon quarterback Dante Moore to continue his hot streak. Moore is 34-of-44 in his first two games as Oregon's starter, ranking eighth nationally with a 77.3 completion percentage.
HOW TO WATCH: Oregon (1-0) and Oklahoma State (1-0) kick off at 9 a.m. PT in Martin Stadium. The TV broadcast for the game is FOX. Big Noon Kickoff is coming to Northwestern for the first time in program history and begins at 7 a.m. PT.
POLLS: Oregon is ranked No. 4 in the AP poll and Northwestern is unranked
ODDS: The Ducks are a massive 27.5-point favorite against Northwestern on FanDuel. The Ducks’ money line is -7000, and the over/under is 49.5.
LOCATION: Martin Stadium | Evanston, Ill.
TV: FOX
RADIO: On radio, fans can listen on KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene) | KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197
2024 RECORDS: Oregon 13-1 (9-0 Big Ten) | Northwestern 4-8 (2-7 Big Ten)
QUOTABLE
Lanning on development of young players:
“I think we have a young group that's a really mature group. And there's a lot of guys you walk in that locker room, you walk into a meeting room, in the training room, you see them preparing like vets, even though they might be freshmen," Lanning said.
“... But that also goes back to the leadership that we do have on our team, of veterans, of those guys, be able to see what it looks like, how they have to prepare, and then good evaluation, good development of those guys put in a position to be able to go play," Lanning continued.
MORE: Three Reasons Why Bucky Irving Could Catapult Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MORE: Oregon Ducks Battling SEC Program For Five-Star Wide Receiver Recruit Kesean Bowman
MORE: Oregon Ducks Predicted To Host First-Round College Football Playoff Game in Autzen Stadium
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Addresses Quarterback Austin Novosad Injury
MORE: Unsuspecting Oregon Ducks Linebacker Among Nation's Best Defensive Grades
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.