What The NIL Market For Wide Receivers Means For Oregon's Dakorien Moore
Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore is in his true freshman season with the program, but he's already one of Oregon's bigger stars. Moore joined the Ducks as a five-star recruit and the No. 1 wide receiver from the class of 2025.
With the addition of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals in college sports, the wide receiver position has been one of the largest markets. On3's Pete Nakos broke down which wide receivers are making the most money through NIL deals, representing both from the school and the NIL collective, and the amount Moore is estimated to be receiving from Oregon was revealed.
How Much Moore Makes Through NIL
Per On3, sources have indicated that Moore’s deal with the Oregon Ducks is at least $700,000, and he was the only true freshman to be listed. The other players were all either returning players or acquired through the NCAA Transfer Portal.
While he is up there in his earnings, several wide receivers are earning at least $1 million, which could affect Moore in the future.
Top Wide Receiver NIL Estimated Earnings This Season
- Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State: $4-$5 Million
- Ryan Williams, Alabama: North of $1.8 Million
- Carnell Tate, Ohio State: North of $1.5 Million
- KC Concepcion, Texas A&M: North of $1 Million
- Eric Singleton, Auburn: North of $1 Million
Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith had a breakout performance as a true freshman in 2024 and is believed to not only be the highest-paid wide receiver but also one of the highest-paid players in the sport.
Smith is coming off a season with 76 receptions for 1,315 yards. With Moore in his true freshman season, his performance can lead to higher NIL earnings, especially if he has a similar performance to Smith.
Why Moore Has High Potential In True Freshman Season
Moore was one of the most talked-about players on the team throughout the summer. In addition to being the No. 1 wide receiver recruit, the Oregon Ducks lost wide receiver Evan Stewart to a long-term injury. With Stewart missing an extended period of time, it has left room for Moore to be able to step up quickly with the Ducks.
In the first two weeks of the season, Moore already has five receptions for 95 yards and one touchdown. He has also had three carries for 42 yards and one touchdown. The team is only heading into week 3, and Moore is already making key plays for the Ducks.
One of the highlights of Moore this season does not have to do with any catches, but the way he is blocking players. Moore is playing unselfishly and doing what he can to help his team win.
“Not only is he electric with the ball in his hands, but he’s electric without the ball in his hands,” Oregon wideout Malik Benson said about Moore. “Now, once people see that on film, they’ll know he’s not just a pass-catching receiver. He can do it all. That’s a young guy doing that. If everyone’s doing that, then we’re going to be a scary group to go against.”
With Moore already estimated to be making $700,000, if he performs at a high level, he could become one of the highest NIL earners among wide receivers by his sophomore season.