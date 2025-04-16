Oregon Ducks New Recruiting Leader For 5-Star Offensive Tackle Immanuel Iheanacho
As official visit season draws near, the Oregon Ducks are beginning to close in on some of their top targets in the 2026 recruiting class. The Ducks already own the No. 13 class in the country according to 247Sports, but could soar even higher if they land some of their priority recruits.
After getting an early commitment from five-star offensive tackle Kodi Greene, Oregon has been zeroing in on another top offensive lineman recruit.
The hard work Oregon coach Dan Lanning and offensive line coach A'lique Terry have been putting in has been paying off as five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho has listed the Ducks as the top team in his recruitment. It's a massive feat for the Ducks as they look to sign a second consecutive top-five recruiting class.
Iheanacho spoke with 247Sports about the re-shuffling in his recruitment and his new commitment timeline.
"Oregon now is back to being my No. 1, and LSU is No. 2. I initially intended on committing in August. I think I can probably see myself committing in the next month, month-and-a-half," Iheanacho said. "I want to take a couple of official visits before I do that. I have an opportunity to commit really early, and I am weighing my options."
The No. 2 offensive tackle and No. 4 player in the country according to 247Sports Composite rankings, Iheanacho currently has official visits lined up with Alabama, Penn State, Maryland, and Oregon.
Although Iheanacho listed the Ducks are the team to beat in his recruitment, 247Sports still has crystal ball prediction in favor of Maryland.
Hudson Standish of 247Sports says that Iheanacho has a real chance of contributing as a true freshman.
"A supremely powerful offensive lineman who wears his verified 6-foot-6.5, 350-pound listing extremely well. Somebody defenders look to avoid in the run game. Could potentially become an immediate impact player for a college football playoff contender in the run game... plenty of long-term NFL Draft upside that pairs nicely with ready to contribute heft," Standish said.
Terry has done an excellent job of getting the Ducks in a prime position to land their top offensive line targets. Not only is Oregon among the finalist for Iheanacho, but the Ducks are also in the mix for fellow five-star tackle Jackson Cantwell.
If the Ducks are able to sign any combination of the three prospects (Greene, Iheanacho, and Cantwell), it would be considered a huge win for the program considering the amount of talent that is expected to depart from the offensive line after this upcoming season. The Ducks have one year rentals at the tackle position with Nevada transfer Isaiah World and Texas State transfer Alex Harkey expected to start in 2025.
The program could find the future of their offensive line in this recruiting class if they land their priority prospects.