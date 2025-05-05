Oregon Ducks Drop In Recruiting Class Rankings After Jared Curtis Commits to Georgia
EUGENE – The Oregon Ducks have some ground to make up in the 2026 recruiting cycle. The past month has been a rough stretch of recruiting for the Ducks as they have lost several big targets, including five-star quarterback Jared Curtis, who committed to Georgia over Oregon and several others.
The Ducks and Bulldogs had been in a two-man race for the now No. 1 quarterback in the 2026 class. However, on Monday, Curtis decided to take his talents to Georgia to play under Coach Kirby Smart rather than Dan Lanning.
This isn’t the first time Curtis has committed to Georgia. Back in March of 2024, Curtis committed to Georgia. He then decommitted on October 17, reopening his recruitment and giving Oregon another shot.
After his decommitment, the Ducks hosted Curtis multiple times. Lanning and offensive coordinator Will Stein even traveled to Tennessee to visit with the five-star just a week ago.
Many suspected Curtis would join the Ducks, especially when considering Oregon’s recent success in developing NFL quarterbacks such as Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel. However, this was not the case for Curtis as he saw a better future for himself as a Bulldog.
Curtis alone is a huge loss for Oregon, but it’s not just the loss of Curtis that has hurt the Ducks. Oregon has failed to secure commits from several other blue-chip recruits in the last few months.
Kodi Greene, a five-star offensive tackle from Mater Dei, flipped his commitment to Washington on April 24, putting yet another dent in Oregon’s 2026 class.
Elbert Hill, a four-star cornerback who Lanning along with defensive backs coach Chris Hampton heavily recruited, also decided to commit elsewhere. Hill chose the USC Trojans over the Ducks, even with an official visit scheduled to Oregon in June.
The list doesn’t end with Hill. Yet another target, four-star edge rusher Derek Colman-Brusa, landed with the Washington Huskies. Four-star receiver recruit Kayden Dixon-Wyatt chose Ohio State over the Ducks on Sunday. He would have been Oregon's first receiver commit in the 2026 cycle.
Following the loss of Curtis, the Ducks now have the No. 21 ranked 2026 class per 247 Sports, with just 7 total commits. Meanwhile, other members of the Big Ten Conference are ahead of them. USC is No. 1 with 27 total commits, Ohio State is No. 3 with 12 total commits, and Penn State is No. 4 with 15 total commits.
Each year under Dan Lanning, the Ducks have brought in top ten recruiting classes and are aiming to continue this recruiting dominance with the class of 2026. However, they have ground to make up.
Despite the last rough couple months for the ducks on the recruiting trail, there’s still plenty of time for Oregon to rebound. The Ducks have several top targets remaining on their board and will look to gain momentum this summer as official visits ramp up. With Dan Lanning’s proven track record and the appeal of playing in a high-powered system, Oregon remains in the mix for elite talent.
It’s also worth noting that recent struggles don’t necessarily reflect how the cycle will end. Recruiting is fluid, and flips are never off the table. If the Ducks can capitalize on visits and build momentum during the season, there’s still a chance to finish strong in the 2026 class.