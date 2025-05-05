Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Drop In Recruiting Class Rankings After Jared Curtis Commits to Georgia

The Oregon Ducks are off to a rocky start in the 2026 recruiting cycle, highlighted by the loss of five-star quarterback Jared Curtis to Georgia. Once seen as a top contender for Curtis and other elite prospects, Oregon has missed on several high-profile targets in recent weeks.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning oversees his team as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning oversees his team as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
EUGENE – The Oregon Ducks have some ground to make up in the 2026 recruiting cycle. The past month has been a rough stretch of recruiting for the Ducks as they have lost several big targets, including five-star quarterback Jared Curtis, who committed to Georgia over Oregon and several others.

Nashville Christian's Jared Curtis (2) celebrates after the win over Columbia Academy in the TSSAA Bluecross Bowl on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, in Chattanooga, Tenn.
Nashville Christian's Jared Curtis (2) celebrates after the win over Columbia Academy in the TSSAA Bluecross Bowl on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, in Chattanooga, Tenn. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks and Bulldogs had been in a two-man race for the now No. 1 quarterback in the 2026 class. However, on Monday, Curtis decided to take his talents to Georgia to play under Coach Kirby Smart rather than Dan Lanning. 

This isn’t the first time Curtis has committed to Georgia. Back in March of 2024, Curtis committed to Georgia. He then decommitted on October 17, reopening his recruitment and giving Oregon another shot. 

After his decommitment, the Ducks hosted Curtis multiple times. Lanning and offensive coordinator Will Stein even traveled to Tennessee to visit with the five-star just a week ago. 

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, a former Oregon quarterback, left, and Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, right, take a pi
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, a former Oregon quarterback, left, and Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, right, take a picture with Oregon offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Will Stein during the Oregon football’s Pro Day Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Many suspected Curtis would join the Ducks, especially when considering Oregon’s recent success in developing NFL quarterbacks such as Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel. However, this was not the case for Curtis as he saw a better future for himself as a Bulldog. 

Curtis alone is a huge loss for Oregon, but it’s not just the loss of Curtis that has hurt the Ducks. Oregon has failed to secure commits from several other blue-chip recruits in the last few months. 

Kodi Greene, a five-star offensive tackle from Mater Dei, flipped his commitment to Washington on April 24, putting yet another dent in Oregon’s 2026 class. 

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, i
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Elbert Hill, a four-star cornerback who Lanning along with defensive backs coach Chris Hampton heavily recruited, also decided to commit elsewhere. Hill chose the USC Trojans over the Ducks, even with an official visit scheduled to Oregon in June. 

The list doesn’t end with Hill. Yet another target, four-star edge rusher Derek Colman-Brusa, landed with the Washington Huskies. Four-star receiver recruit Kayden Dixon-Wyatt chose Ohio State over the Ducks on Sunday. He would have been Oregon's first receiver commit in the 2026 cycle. 

Following the loss of Curtis, the Ducks now have the No. 21 ranked 2026 class per 247 Sports, with just 7 total commits. Meanwhile, other members of the Big Ten Conference are ahead of them. USC is No. 1 with 27 total commits, Ohio State is No. 3 with 12 total commits, and Penn State is No. 4 with 15 total commits. 

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Kyle Ford (81) celebrates after a first down agai
Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Kyle Ford (81) celebrates after a first down against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Each year under Dan Lanning, the Ducks have brought in top ten recruiting classes and are aiming to continue this recruiting dominance with the class of 2026. However, they have ground to make up. 

Despite the last rough couple months for the ducks on the recruiting trail, there’s still plenty of time for Oregon to rebound. The Ducks have several top targets remaining on their board and will look to gain momentum this summer as official visits ramp up. With Dan Lanning’s proven track record and the appeal of playing in a high-powered system, Oregon remains in the mix for elite talent. 

It’s also worth noting that recent struggles don’t necessarily reflect how the cycle will end. Recruiting is fluid, and flips are never off the table. If the Ducks can capitalize on visits and build momentum during the season, there’s still a chance to finish strong in the 2026 class. 

Olivia Cleary, commonly known as Liv, is a fourth-year student at the University of Oregon. While pursuing a degree in journalism, Olivia has submersed herself in the world of Oregon athletics. Olivia is an intern within the athletic department. This role has provided her with a unique perspective as she has created relationships with staff, administrators, and student-athletes. Olivia is eager to share her insights and analysis on the Ducks and the broader world of college sports.

