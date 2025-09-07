Oregon Ducks' Dante Moore Targets Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy After Blowout Win
The Oregon Ducks picked up one of the biggest wins of the week in their 69-3 dismantling of Oklahoma State. Oregon quarterback Dante Moore led the way for the Ducks' offense in another strong showing from the unit.
Moore had his best game in an Oregon uniform, throwing for 266 yards and three touchdowns in the winning effort. He had 235 passing yards and two touchdowns at the half, which is more yards than he had in their season-opening win vs. Montana State.
Moore Addresses Gundy's Comments
During the week leading up to the game, Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy made comments about Oregon coach Dan Lanning, the Ducks' NIL situation, and Moore himself.
Moore said Gundy's comments were used as motivation for the Ducks this week during practice.
"You attacking our head coach is like you attacking my dad, to be honest. It's like you're attacking a family member...it hit close to home. For him to attack Phil (Knight), coach Lanning, attack our team. It was kind of personal. This whole week we used that as fire to make sure we push ourselves and score 69 points. And we did that," Moore said.
Dante Moore Addresses Injury Concerns
With less than a minute to go in the second quarter, the Ducks' offense found themselves in the redzone and were looking to point some points up before the half. On a fourth down at Oklahoma State's 23 yard line, Moore used his legs for a 10-yard gain, but took a big hit at the end of the run.
"It get's a little hectic down in the redzone. I feel like overall, I need to do what the team needs me to do and make sure we get the extra yards, Moore said. "It was a tough hit, but I'm good,"
MORE: Dillon Gabriel Makes Big Change After Kenny Pickett Trade With Nod To Oregon Legend
MORE: Expectations Rising Even Higher For Oregon Ducks Star Freshman Dakorien Moore
MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Oklahoma State In Autzen Stadium
MORE: Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore, Autzen Stadium Under Scrutiny by Mike Gundy
MORE: Alabama, Texas A&M Pushing to Flip Oregon Ducks' Five-Star Recruit
Moore To Moore Shines Again
Moore connected with wide receiver Dakorien Moore for a 65-yard touchdown in the first quarter. It was their first touchdown connection of the season.
"Moore to Moore everybody loves, but I kind of love how he's just a young guy that comes from Texas. He's a hard worker, very coachable. Just him being able to make the play with the ball in his hands, he does a great job," Moore said.
Coming into the season Oregon's group of wide receivers was seen as one of the biggest questions marks on the offense due to inexperience and youth. Ten different Ducks reeled in a pass in the win. which led to Moore complementing his wide receivers room
"I feel like our wide receiver corps, from top down, they all do a great job with the ball in their hands. And as a quarterback, giving them a chance and letting them do the work is kind of easy," Moore said.