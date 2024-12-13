NFL Insider Shares Injury Updates on L.A. Chargers' Justin Herbert, Tampa Bay's Bucky Irving
Some notable former Oregon Ducks are looking to make NFL playoff pushes in the NFL but 100 percent health is hard to come by in Week 15.
Former Oregon stars Justin Herbert and Bucky Irving are both still dealing with injury issues, something that became a topic during Thursday's episode of ESPN's SportsCenter and is certainly of interest to loyal Duck fans. Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers will host Irving and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday at 1:25 p.m. PT.
ESPN insider Adam Schefter shared the latest news on both players.
Justin Herbert
"Moments ago, the Chargers went out on the practice field, and quarterback Justin Herbert was back at practice after missing practice yesterday with an ankle injury, a sprained ankle, a leg contusion," Schefter said. "He's back today. So it looks like the Chargers were giving Herbert a rest day, a recovery day yesterday, and it looks like he is now back on track with a chance to play this upcoming week against Tampa."
Bucky Irving
"Speaking of Tampa, the Buccaneers did not have Bucky Irving again at practice today, a second straight day he's been dealing with hip, back injuries that prevented him from playing the majority of the game on Sunday," Schefter said. "Doesn't look like he'll be able to play right now on Sunday. They'll see how the rest of the week shakes out, but the Chargers get back Herbert on a day where the Buccaneers still don't have Bucky Irving."
The Chargers (8-5) and Bucs (7-6) will both need their respective offensive stars to secure what will be a big late-season win for either team. Tampa Bay currently leads the NFC South while Los Angeles will be looking to snag a Wild Card spot behind the AFC West-winning Kansas City Chiefs.
Irving has had an impressive rookie season for the Bucs. He was seen as the backup to Tampa Bay running back Rachaad White upon arriving this offseason, but has instead become the team's leading rusher. Headed into Week 15's meeting with the Chargers, Irving has tallied 137 carries for 735 yards and six touchdowns along with 36 catches for 300 yards. He had the best game of his young career in Week 13 against the Carolina Panthers when he finished with 25 carries for 152 yards and a touchdown while adding three catches for 33 yards.
As for Herbert, he's gone 234 of 366 passing for 2,764 yards 14 touchdowns and just one interception this season. He's added 54 carries for 224 yards and two scores
