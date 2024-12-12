Justin Herbert Injury Update Ahead Of Los Angeles Chargers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is dealing with a left ankle sprain and thigh injury suffered against the Kansas City Chiefs that kept him out of practice on Wednesday. Herbert gave an injury update as the Chargers prepare for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
"If I felt like I could've practiced at 100 percent and make sure everybody's getting the full speed rep, I definitely would've," Herbert said. "I didn't think I was able to do that, the trainers didn't think I would be able to do that today. So we were all on the same page with that."
The former Oregon Duck quarterback Herbert was wearing a sleeve on his left leg Wednesday. Herbert has dealt with a slew on injuries this season, including a right ankle injury in Week 2 of the NFL season. He did not miss any games for that injury one “could be a lot worse” given how he felt after hurting his right one in Week Two.
"I would say this one is probably not as severe," Herbert said. "It's definitely painful enough to be able to miss a practice, but I felt like I've been able to move around a little bit better this week than I did after Carolina where I was put into a boot and had difficulty walking. I think we're farther along this week."
The Chargers NFL playoff chances are still good despite dropping to 8-5 with a loss to the Chiefs on Sunday. A win over the Bucs this Sunday would not clinch a playoff spot but would help the Chargers' playoff chances. L.A. is currently in the No. 6 spot in the AFC, holding the tiebreaker over the Denver Broncos and likely need 10 wins to clinch the postseason.
"It really is day-by-day and how I'm feeling," Herbert said of his availability vs. Tampa Bay.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Tyler Turner Enters Transfer Portal Before College Football Playoff
MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear In Rose Bowl Vs. Ohio State Or Tennessee in Pasadena
MORE: Oregon Ducks Evan Stewart Shocked That Ducks Are 'More Physical' Than SEC's Texas A&M
Tampa Bay's leading rusher is also a former Oregon Duck in rookie running back Bucky Irving. Irving was also unable to practice on Wednesday due to hip and back injuries. Irving left his team's win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday and Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles gave an injury update on Irving on Monday.
“It’s tightened up. We got to see how it feels,” Bowles said. “If we can get it loosened up, he should be okay. If not, we’ll see how the week goes.”
The Buccaneers lead the NFC South with a 7-6 record. If the Buccaneers win as many times as division foe Atlanta does over the next four weeks, Tampa Bay will win the division and likely earn the No. 4 seed in the NFC.
The Chargers and Buccaneers face off on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 1:25 p.m. PT at Sofi Stadium.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Predicted To Beat Ohio State In Rose Bowl, Win National Championship
MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Coach Todd Bowles Gives Bucky Irving Injury Update
MORE: Oregon Ducks Football Schedule: Tough Road Slate, Exciting Home Games In 2025