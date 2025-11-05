Iowa Coach Kirk Ferentz Reveals Insightful Take On Oregon Ducks’ NIL Use
The Oregon Ducks were seeded No. 9 in the first College Football Playoff (CFP) ranking. Their next game is against the Iowa Hawkeyes, who were seeded No. 20, and it is shaping up to be a big one between two dominant teams. Ahead of the game, Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz showed respect to Oregon with the way the team uses its players.
Several of Oregon’s opponents have brought up the Ducks’ usage of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) this season, including Hawkeyes defensive coordinator Phil Parker. Instead of speaking down on Oregon, Ferentz credited the Ducks’ program and coach Dan Lanning. Ferentz compared the way Lanning builds a strong team to the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers.
“I’ll say this, it’s kind of like Dodgers or you go back when [Joe] Torre was managing the Yankees, just having talent’s not always enough,” Ferentz said in the week leading up to the game. “To utilize your talent and put people in the right places and get them playing the right ways - they’ve done a great job of that. They’re really done a great job of that for a long time now.”
While it can be acknowledged that the Oregon Ducks have used their resources to bring in elite talent through recruiting and the NCAA transfer portal, Lanning is turning these strong athletes into a dominant team each season.
“There’s an art to that, too, so I’ve got a lot of respect for just their talent, their ability, but more so how they’ve coached and how they play. That’s really the end of discussion, it’s about how you play. And they’ve done a really good job of that,” Ferentz continued.
Oregon’s Ability To Develop Players
The Oregon Ducks have done a strong job of not only bringing in talent but also developing players. This has helped Oregon find success on the field and bring players into the NFL. Ferentz highlighted the way the Ducks built an elite offensive line, which has been a strength of the team this season.
“They probably did as much work with the offensive line as any other spot,” Ferentz said. “Looks like they targeted that as an area where they needed a little bit more experience, and they’ve remedied that really well. They’ve got three transfers playing in that position."
Oregon center Lapani Laloulu is the only returning starter from Oregon’s offensive line. The team hit the portal to acquire key starters this season, such as left guard Emmanuel Pregnon and left tackle Isaiah World.
While Oregon did well bringing in key players, Lanning and the staff had to get a new offensive line on the same page quickly before the season began. Instead of struggling with communication to start the season, Oregon has had one of the most successful offensive line units, which has given both the passing and ground game a chance to succeed at a high level.
Quarterback Dante Moore is another notable transfer player, though he did join Oregon ahead of the 2024 season. Moore originally played for the UCLA Bruins, and after struggling, he entered the portal and joined Oregon.
The quarterback demonstrates how well the program does at developing players, as he sat for a full season before taking over as the starter. Moore has turned into one of the top quarterbacks in college football this season through his development.
Freshman Stepping Up Quickly
As well as the veterans on the team have done this season, Oregon’s freshmen are stepping up each week. Ferentz also took note of how quickly the young players are developing on Lanning’s team.
“I’m impressed with how many young players they have that are really contributing in a really impactful way,” Ferentz said.
Several notable freshmen have helped the team reach their 7-1 record. Heading into the season, there was concern surrounding the wide receiver position, but true freshman Dakorien Moore has quickly stepped into his role. Moore leads the team in receiving yards (443), and this is just the beginning of his collegiate career.
True freshman running backs Dierre Hill Jr. and Jordon Davison have also been standing out each week. With how strong the depth is in the running back room, Oregon always has fresh legs who can go in for a big play. Davison leads the team with 10 rushing touchdowns, one of just two Oregon players to have reached that many in their true freshman season.
While the matchup between Oregon and Iowa will be a big one, there is high respect coming from the coaches ahead of the game. The Ducks and Hawkeyes will kick off on Saturday, Nov. 8, at 12:30 p.m. PT at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.