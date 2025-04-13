5-Star Recruit Jackson Cantwell Visiting Oregon Ducks: Commitment Looms?
It's coming down to decision time for one of the top offensive tackles in the 2026 recruiting class. Five-star Jackson Cantwell from Missouri is an elite prospect with his mobility plus strength at 6-7, 300 pounds in the trenches.
The Oregon Ducks are in the mix for a commit from the nation's No. 1 overall player (accoring to On3) along with some of the biggest names in college football like the Ohio State Buckeyes, Missouri Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan Wolverines, and Miami Hurricanes.
Cantwell has locked in an official visit to Eugene from April 19-21, according to On3. This will be the second time that the lineman has visited campus out in the Pacific Northwest.
"I enjoyed Oregon a bunch. To quote my dad, 'Dan Lanning could probably sell ice to an Eskimo.' It was cool to talk to that guy. He worked his way up and clearly knows what he's doing. He's a heck of a guy... I like their overall pitch a lot. They have a lot to offer."- 2026 Jackson Cantwell told On3
Oregon coach Dan Lanning is a Missouri native himself, just like Cantwell. That fact alone seems to resonate with Cantwell strongly. According to MaxPreps, Cantwell had 286 pancake blocks through his freshman to junior campaign at Nixa High School. Lanning went to Park Hill South in Kansas City, Missouri, during his high school days.
MORE: Oregon, Georgia, Miami Battling For 5-Star Recruit Jackson Cantwell: $1.5 Million NIL?
MORE: Why Oregon Ducks' Dakorien Moore Is A 'Freak' At Spring Football Practice
MORE: EXCLUSIVE: NFL Draft 'Sleeper' Terrance Ferguson Reveals Which NFL Teams He’s Met With Before Draft
Both Lanning along with Oregon offensive line coach A'lique Terry have been the determining voices in Cantwell's recruitment process.
“A’lique Terry has done a fantastic job building those guys up on the offensive line. They coach about as well as anybody. I think Dan Lanning is one of the most likable dudes in college football right now as far as college football goes. I can confirm he’s like that all the time. He’s just a great dude. He knows a lot of guys in our Missouri area, in Southwest Missouri. I get to talk to him a lot and I’ve really enjoyed building that relationship."- 2026 Jackson Cantwell told On3
Cantwell is the type of versatile athlete that Oregon football looks for. Just this weekend, he set his new season record at the Jim Vaughan Invitational in Springfield, Missouri. If being a track and field star wasn't enough, Cantwell also is a forward for the Nixa high school basketball team.
At this moment with Oregon's 2026 recruiting class, four-star Kodi Greene out of powerhouse Mater Dei in California is the only offensive lineman committed to the Ducks. According to On3, Lanning's group of eight commits is ranked No. 4 the nation.
Five-star tight end Kendre Harrison
Four-star offensive tackle Kodi Greene
Four-star running back Tradarian Ball
Four-star defensive lineman Tony Cumberland
Four-star linebacker Tristan Phillips
Four-star safety Xavier Lherisse
Three-star defensive lineman Viliami Moala
Three-star EDGE Dutch Horisk