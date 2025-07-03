Oregon Ducks' Updated Recruiting Rankings With Immanuel Iheanacho, Devin Jackson Commitments
The Oregon Ducks had a busy Thursday morning. They landed both five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho and four-star safety Devin Jackson. Iheanacho and Jackson are the 13th and 14th class of 2026 recruits to commit to Dan Lanning and the Ducks.
Oregon has now jumped up the recruiting rankings into the top 10. The Ducks 2026 recruiting class is now ranked No. 7 in On3 and No. 10 in 247Sports.
Oregon Ducks 2026 Recruiting Class Gets Massive Boost
Over the past few weeks, Oregon coach Dan Lanning has been on a heater when it comes to recruiting for the class of 2026. Since June 12, the Ducks have received seven commitments from class of 2026 recruits. On that date, Oregon’s recruiting class was ranked No. 34 in the country with only seven commitments.
Since then, Oregon has climbed all the way up to having the No. 7 ranked and No. 10 ranked 2026 recruiting class according to On3 and 247Sports.
They have received seven commitments in this time frame from five-star safety Jett Washington, five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho, four-star offensive tackle Tommy Tofi, four-star wide receiver Messiah Hampton, four-star quarterback Bryson Beaver, four-star safety Devin Jackson, and three-star interior offense lineman Koloi Keli.
These commits join the previous seven that committed to Dan Lanning’s program months before; four-star athlete Kendre Harrison, four-star running back Tradarian Ball, four-star defensive tackle Tony Cumberland, four-star linebacker Tristan Phillips, three-star safety Xavier Lherisse, three-star defensive lineman Viliami Moala, and three-star edge rusher Dutch Horisk.
Immanuel Iheanacho and Devin Jackson Commit to Oregon Ducks on Same Day
On Thursday morning, Immanuel Iheanacho went on The Pat McAfee Show to announce his commitment.
“For the next three years, I’ll be taking my talents to the University of Oregon,” Iheanacho said on the Pat McAfee while revealing an Oregon shirt.
Iheanacho spoke about why he chose Oregon over his other top contenders; the LSU Tigers, Penn State Nittany Lions, and Auburn Tigers.
“After being on all of these campuses, Oregon really just felt right. They have a lot of great people,” Iheanacho said. “The opportunity for me to play early was huge there…They just had Josh Conerly in the first round, so that’s pretty big…I heard it rains a lot, but the grass is damn green in Eugene.”
Shortly after this announcement, Oregon got more good news as Devin Jackson told Hayes Fawcett of On3 that he would also be committing to Oregon.
“Good staff, good atmosphere, defensive head coach, and one of the top teams in the nation,” Jackson told On3 about Oregon prior to his commitment.
Iheanacho posted on his X account replying to the news that Jackson would also be committing to Oregon. Safe to safe that he was pretty excited about the news.