What Joel Klatt Said About Dan Lanning Amid Michigan Fiasco

The Michigan Wolverines are seeking a new head coach following the sudden firing of Sherrone Moore. With a new position open, Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning is being brought up as a candidate to take the job at Michigan.

Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt argued that Michigan has to call big names for the open position, no matter how many times they have turned down a position throughout the coaching cycle. With that, Klatt named Lanning as a coach the Wolverines must call, to at least take a shot at bringing in the coach.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning arrives at the field as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I’m forcing Dan Lanning, again, to say no. And listen, this is just part of the job, and Dan Lanning probably gets frustrated when his name gets thrown out on a show like this, but it is what it is. Because Dan has championship lineage, he is an excellent football coach, and you have to at least force him to say no,” Klatt said on "The Joel Klatt Show."

Klatt’s argument is not that Lanning would take the position with Michigan, but that the Wolverines have to at least ask big-name coaches. With Moore being fired in December, after the top names have already been hired elsewhere, the Wolverines have to show they are at least trying to bring in elite coaches, which would involve reaching out to Lanning.

Why Oregon Fans Should Not Worry About Losing Dan Lanning

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While Lanning is a hot name to discuss in the coaching carousel, Ducks’ fans should not worry about losing their coach. Lanning and the Ducks agreed to a contract extension in the spring. In November, after Oregon defeated USC, Lanning hit an incentive that extends his contract for an extra season.

Lanning earned an automatic one-year extension after earning his 10th win of the season. He has led the Ducks to over 10 wins in each season since taking over the program in 2022.

MORE: Weather Concerns Begin For Oregon's Playoff Game vs. James Madison

MORE: Three Reasons Why Oregon Could Be The Most Dangerous Playoff Team

MORE: Oregon Ducks Projected to Make Program History In 2026 NFL Draft

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

In addition to the contract, Lanning has been outspoken about having no desire to leave Oregon. While Michigan could reach out to the coach, he is committed to the Oregon Ducks for the long haul.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“You gotta be able to say, ‘Hey, appreciate what you have,’ and I appreciate what I have here so much. This will be my spot. This is where I’m at forever,” Lanning said on ESPN’s College GameDay when the show was in Eugene.

Oregon will be losing both its coordinators next season, who were prime head coaching candidates after the Ducks’ successful 2025 regular season. Even with the changes, Lanning is looking to lead Oregon to success for years to come.

Dan Lanning’s Sights Set On National Championship With Oregon

Despite the conversation about Lanning’s job, the Oregon coach is focused on getting the Ducks to the national championship. The College Football Playoff kicks off for the program on Dec. 20 as the No. 5 Oregon Ducks host the No. 12-seeded James Madison Dukes.

Oct 22, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning watches the clock during the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won the game 45-30. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Ducks hold a 13-1 record and have one of the most well-balanced teams in college football. Oregon exited the CFP in the quarterfinal last year, and the Ducks are looking to make a deeper run and win the program’s first national championship. While Oregon will not have a bye this year, the Ducks will host their first playoff game at Autzen Stadium.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES