Ducks Digest

Justin Herbert Injury Update: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos, Thursday Night Football

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is dealing with a left ankle sprain that left him limited at practice on Tuesday before an AFC West matchup vs. the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football. With NFL Playoff implications on the line, Herbert returned to full participation in Wednesday’s practice and has no injury designation for the game vs. Denver on Thursday night.

Bri Amaranthus

Nov 17, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) following the victory against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Nov 17, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) following the victory against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is dealing with a left ankle sprain that left him limited at practice on Monday and Tuesday before an AFC West matchup vs. the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football.

Good news is, Herbert returned to full participation in Wednesday’s practice and has no injury designation for the game vs. Denver on Thursday night.

With NFL playoff implications on the line, Herbert played through that ankle injury last week in a 40-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He only missed one snap.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) reacts after an injury during the first half against the Kansas City Chi
Dec 8, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) reacts after an injury during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Now 8-6 and fighting for their playoff lives, the Chargers are dealing with a full injury report on a short week.

Notably for Tuesday's practice, Chargers’ top deep threat receiver Quentin Johnston (ankle) did not participate. Also listed as non-participants was tight end Will Dissly (shoulder), cornerback Cam Hart (concussion), defensive back Elijah Molden (knee) and defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia (pelvis).

The former Oregon Duck quarterback Herbert has dealt with a slew on injuries this season, including a right ankle injury in Week 2 of the NFL season. He did not miss any games for that injury one “could be a lot worse” given how he felt after hurting his right one in Week Two.

"I would say this one is probably not as severe," Herbert said last week, comparing the two injuries. "It's definitely painful enough to be able to miss a practice, but I felt like I've been able to move around a little bit better this week than I did after Carolina where I was put into a boot and had difficulty walking. I think we're farther along this week."

The prime time showdown is a battle of former Oregon Ducks quarterbacks in Herbert and Denver's Bo Nix.

Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) in the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Empower
Dec 15, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) in the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

MORE: Oregon Ducks 5-Star Commit Kendre Harrison Reacts to Bill Belichick, North Carolina

MORE: Oregon Ducks Transfer Portal: Commitments, Visits, Coveted Prospects

MORE: Oregon Ducks Injury Update Ahead of Rose Bowl: College Football Playoff

The Chargers NFL playoff chances are still good despite dropping to 8-6 with a loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday. A win over the Broncos this Thursday would not clinch a playoff spot but would help the Chargers' playoff chances. L.A. is currently in the No. 7 spot in the AFC, while the Denver Broncos sit at No. 6.

A Broncos win would guarantee the franchise its first playoff berth since the team's 2015 Super Bowl season.

The Chargers have an 86 percent chance to make the NFL playoffs, and the Broncos have a 91 percent chance, according to NFL.com probabilities.

The Chargers and Broncos face off on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 7:15 p.m. PT at Sofi Stadium.

Looking ahead, Herbert won't have the full 10 days that NFL teams usually have to get healthy after a Thursday night showdown. The NFL is making a change to the Chargers' schedule for Week 17. The New England Patriots will host the Chargers at Gillette Stadium at 10 a.m. PT on Dec. 28. Originally scheduled for Dec. 29, it is one of three NFL games moved from Sunday to Saturday.

MORE: Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel Signs NIL Deal With Great Clips

MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning 'Attacking' Extra Preparation Time Before Rose Bowl

MORE: Denver Broncos Quarterback Bo Nix Battling To End NFL Playoff Drought: AFC West Wild Card Race

MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear In Rose Bowl Vs. Ohio State Or Tennessee in Pasadena

Published |Modified
Bri Amaranthus
BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.

Home/Football