Justin Herbert Injury Update: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos, Thursday Night Football
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is dealing with a left ankle sprain that left him limited at practice on Monday and Tuesday before an AFC West matchup vs. the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football.
Good news is, Herbert returned to full participation in Wednesday’s practice and has no injury designation for the game vs. Denver on Thursday night.
With NFL playoff implications on the line, Herbert played through that ankle injury last week in a 40-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He only missed one snap.
Now 8-6 and fighting for their playoff lives, the Chargers are dealing with a full injury report on a short week.
Notably for Tuesday's practice, Chargers’ top deep threat receiver Quentin Johnston (ankle) did not participate. Also listed as non-participants was tight end Will Dissly (shoulder), cornerback Cam Hart (concussion), defensive back Elijah Molden (knee) and defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia (pelvis).
The former Oregon Duck quarterback Herbert has dealt with a slew on injuries this season, including a right ankle injury in Week 2 of the NFL season. He did not miss any games for that injury one “could be a lot worse” given how he felt after hurting his right one in Week Two.
"I would say this one is probably not as severe," Herbert said last week, comparing the two injuries. "It's definitely painful enough to be able to miss a practice, but I felt like I've been able to move around a little bit better this week than I did after Carolina where I was put into a boot and had difficulty walking. I think we're farther along this week."
The prime time showdown is a battle of former Oregon Ducks quarterbacks in Herbert and Denver's Bo Nix.
The Chargers NFL playoff chances are still good despite dropping to 8-6 with a loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday. A win over the Broncos this Thursday would not clinch a playoff spot but would help the Chargers' playoff chances. L.A. is currently in the No. 7 spot in the AFC, while the Denver Broncos sit at No. 6.
A Broncos win would guarantee the franchise its first playoff berth since the team's 2015 Super Bowl season.
The Chargers have an 86 percent chance to make the NFL playoffs, and the Broncos have a 91 percent chance, according to NFL.com probabilities.
The Chargers and Broncos face off on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 7:15 p.m. PT at Sofi Stadium.
Looking ahead, Herbert won't have the full 10 days that NFL teams usually have to get healthy after a Thursday night showdown. The NFL is making a change to the Chargers' schedule for Week 17. The New England Patriots will host the Chargers at Gillette Stadium at 10 a.m. PT on Dec. 28. Originally scheduled for Dec. 29, it is one of three NFL games moved from Sunday to Saturday.
