Oregon Ducks Transfer Portal: Commitments, Visits, Coveted Prospects
With the transfer portal officially open, the Oregon Ducks have been busy, landing commitments from Northwestern cornerback Theran Johnson and Purdue safety Dillon Thieneman. Additionally, Oregon is set to host some of the top offensive lineman available in the transfer portal.
According to On3's Pete Nakos, Vanderbilt offensive tackle Gunnar Hansen and Nevada offensive tackle Isaiah World are visiting Oregon the week of Dec. 16.
Current right tackle for the Ducks, Ajani Cornelius, transferred to Oregon after starting his career with the Rhode Island Rams, but Cornelius is currently in his final year of college eligibility. At left tackle, Oregon's Josh Conerly Jr. is expected to test the NFL Draft waters after the College Football Playoff. As a result, the Ducks are expected to pursue multiple offensive lineman in the transfer portal.
Despite signing a 2025 recruiting class that is ranked No. 2 overall by the On3 Industry Rankings, Oregon coach Dan Lanning and chief of staff Marshall Malchow have shown that they will use the transfer portal to plug some holes on the Ducks roster.
“I’m pumped about this class. That’s our goal. We want to go sign the best, and I feel like this class has done that," said Lanning during his press conference on Early National Signing Day, Dec. 4.
Oregon defensive backs Jabbar Muhammad, Tysheem Johnson, Kobe Savage, and Nikko Reed all came to Eugene by way of the portal, and Lanning will add two more transfers to the Oregon secondary for the 2025 season in Thieneman and Johnson.
Lanning and his coaching staff have had success recruiting impactful players out of the transfer portal. Oregon's current quarterback Dillon Gabriel is a transfer, and so was the Ducks' last quarterback, Bo Nix. Additionally, wide receivers Tez Johnson and Evan Stewart did not begin their careers in Eugene, but they will be critical to Oregon's chances at advancing in the College Football Playoff.
Thieneman, who has played two seasons with the Purdue Boilermakers, is the No. 4 defensive back in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports. Johnson, transferring to Oregon from Northwestern, is listed as the No. 22 defensive back by the same rankings.
Joining Thieneman and Johnson as newcomers to the Ducks' secondary in 2025 are highly-touted recruits such as Trey McNutt, Na'eem Offord, Brandon Finney, and Dorian Brew.
While the Oregon coaching staff has benefitted from talented players entering the transfer portal at other schools, the Ducks have also lost four members of the current roster to the portal: offensive lineman JaQuan McRoy, safety Tyler Turner as well as outside linebackers Jaxson Jones and Emar'rion Winston.
