Impressive Record Could Be Broken By the Oregon Ducks In 2026

The Oregon Ducks had a record-setting year in 2025 when they had four players selected as AP All-Americans.

With center Iapani Laloulu being Oregon’s lone returning All-American, the Ducks could have a chance to have break their newly-minted record just one season after setting it.

Iapani Laloulu going for history

Oregon offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu listens to questions during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s been over 10 years since Oregon has had a player chosen as an All-American since cornerback Ifo Ekpre-Olomu and center Hroniss Grasu did it in 2013 and 2014.

With Laloulu forgoing the 2026 NFL Draft for one more season in Eugene, it opens up a unique opportunity for the Hawaii native to cement himself among the program’s all-time greats.

Grasu has a strong case for being the best center in school history with his two first team All-American selections. If Laloulu earns his second nod, he could have his own claim to being the Ducks’ best center ever.

Laloulu will be in contention for the Rimington Trophy next season as one of the nation’s best centers.

If the Ducks want to have a shot at breaking the record for most All-American selections in one season, it starts with Laloulu. He will have a strong opportunity to back up his 2025 performance with running backs Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. coming back.

In addition to the running backs, guard Dave Iuli will return to Oregon next year. That gives Laloulu some help along the interior offensive line in what should be a big year for the Ducks’ All-American center.

Offensively speaking

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass during the fourth quarter the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Laloulu wasn’t the Duck to spur the upcoming draft.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, who was arguably a contender to be a top 5 pick in the draft, made a big move by returning to the Ducks.

He has all the talent in the world and will have the weapons he needs at his disposal. It would truly be a shock if Moore wasn’t in the running to be a first team All-American selection in 2026.

The Ducks have had a heck of a run at the tight end position with players like Terrence Ferguson and Kenyon Sadiq starting, but Jamari Johnson has a chance to become the first All-American at the position during Dan Lanning’s tenure.

Johnson flashed in a backup role to Sadiq in 2025. He had 32 catches for 510 yards and three touchdowns. With an increased volume, he could have a big year statistically in 2025.

On the defensive end

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington (58) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Oregon will undoubtedly have one of the best defensive lines in the country next season with all four starters returning.

Matayo Uiagalelei and A’Mauri Washington were legitimate candidates to go inside the first 50 picks of the draft, with the latter being considered as one of the top defensive linemen prospects in the 2026 draft class.

Similarly to Moore, the talent is there with both Uiagalelei and Washington. It’s just about putting it all together and producing on the field.

