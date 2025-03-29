LaMichael James Reacts To Oregon Ducks Securing Commit From Elite Texas Running Back Tradarian Ball
Oregon Ducks legendary running back LaMichael James reacted to Oregon securing the commitment of four-star running back Tradarian Ball. The 4-star recruit Ball shut down his recruitment and will not visit other schools. The Texas Longhorns, Georgia Bulldogs had also offered Ball.
Ball is a product of Texas High in Texarkana, Texas - which is also where James is proudly from. James showed his support of Ball's decision to take his talents to Eugene and play for Oregon coach Dan Lanning.
"Texarkana (baby emoji)," wrote James on Twitter/X.
The Texas to Oregon recruiting pipeline is strong under coach Lanning. In a recruiting world full of flips, Ball's strong commitment to the Ducks is refreshing. He joins 2026 five-star tight end Kendre Harrison as another Duck that's shut down their recruiting process. Oregon's 2026 recruiting class ranks as the No. 2 in the country, only behind the USC Trojans.
"Officially OVER #SCODUCKS," Ball wrote on Twitter/X.
Ball is the No. 6 player in the state and the No. 3 overall running back in the 2026 class, per 247Sports' rankings. Could he be the "next" James? James' Duck legacy is impressive.
A Heisman Trophy finalist, James was an integral part of the flashy Oregon program from 2009-11, earning three Pac-12 titles and reaching three BCS Bowl games, including the 2011 BCS National Championship against the Auburn Tigers. James finished his Oregon career with 5,869 all-purpose yards and 58 touchdowns, averaging 6.6 yards a carry.
His accomplishments continue to be celebrated. James was inducted into the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame on Jan. 1, 2025. Just last December, James was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. James encapsulates the sentiment, "once a Duck, always a Duck," as he still makes a huge impact on the Oregon community.
Current Oregon running backs coach Ra’Shaad Samples, who is also from Texas, says he's talked with James while studying plays and that he's been "awesome."
“It’s important you know, I grew up watching those guys,” Samples said. “That’s what I told them, ‘I grew up watching you guys, watching this success you guys had as one of the best duos in the backfield.’ And it’s important to keep that alive and also build on it.”
Ducks fans can also find James often in Eugene. James owns three restaurants, including the Killer Burger in Eugene on Coburg Road. Delicious and Oregon Duck-theme decorated, the restaurants are a hit.
Safe to say, Ball has a great Texarkana mentor to look up to as he begins his Ducks career.
The 5-foot-10, 180-pound playmaker Ball is one of the most explosive prospects in the nation. As a sophomore, Ball averaged 7 yards per carry while racking up 1,285 yards and 12 touchdowns while adding 24 catches for 400 yards and six more scores through the air.
Like James, Ball also runs track. Ball posted a 10.82 100-meter time and 22.69 in the 200.
Ball made his commitment to the Ducks on July 27. He landed on Oregon despite receiving offers from some major programs like Texas, Georgia, Penn State, Ole Miss, Michigan, Tennessee, Florida State, Mississippi State, Arkansas, Kansas, Colorado, Texas A&M, Arizona State, Baylor, Texas Tech, LSU, Wisconsin, SMU, Oklahoma and many more. The Ducks originally made the offer to him on Feb. 24, 2023.