Oregon Ducks 4-Star Commit Tradarian Ball Shuts Down Recruitment: 'Officially Over'
The Oregon Ducks are locking in one of their top commitments in the 2026 recruiting class this offseason.
Per reports Thursday from On3's Hayes Fawcett, Oregon 2026 four-star running back commit Tradarian Ball is shutting down his recruitment and will set his sites on Eugene following the end of his senior year.
He confirmed the news with a post on X.
"Officially OVER #SCODUCKS," Ball wrote.
A product of Texas High in Texarkana, TX, Ball is the No. 6 player in the state and the No. 3 overall running back in the 2026 class, per 247Sports' rankings.
Ball joins 2026 five-star tight end Kendre Harrison as another Duck that's shut down their recruiting process. The Ducks have lost commits from players like four-star receiver Dallas Wilson in the 2025 class and more recently four-star quarterback Jonas Williams, four-star offensive tackle Bott Mulitalo and four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui of the 2026 class.
Harrison and Ball are arguably two of the best players in Oregon's '26 recruiting class, so being able to secure their pledges should give Duck fans a major sigh of relief.
Ball and Harrison headline an Oregon class that features commitments from four-star talents and Tony Cumberland, offensive tackle Kodi Greene and linebacker Tristan Phillips along with three-stars like defensive lineman Viliami Moala, safety Xavier Lherisse and edge Dutch Horisk.
It will still be another year until Ball arrives but in the meantime, Oregon has some impressive talent in the backfield for running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples. The Ducks landed elite Tulane transfer Makhi Hughes out of the portal and are bringing back Noah Whittington for another season. Jordan James, Oregon's leading rusher in 2024, is heading to the NFL.
Samples was rumored as a potential candidate for the same role with the Texas Longhorns, Fans caught wind of the buzz on X, with one Texas fan even speculating a Sample hire for the Longhorns could also mean a commitment flip for Ball.
The young running back shut down the speculation quickly.
"If Texas does steal Samples from Oregon, I wonder if that could mean a Tradarian Ball flip," a fan in the "Longhorns Twitter" community on X wrote.
Ball responded, "I don’t think so #Scoducks."
Ball made his commitment to the Ducks on July 27. He landed on Oregon despite receiving offers from some major programs like Texas, Georgia, Penn State, Ole Miss, Michigan, Tennessee, Florida State, Mississippi State, Arkansas, Kansas, Colorado, Texas A&M, Arizona State, Baylor, Texas Tech, LSU, Wisconsin, SMU, Oklahoma and many more. The Ducks originally made the offer to him on Feb. 24, 2023.
During the 2023 season, Ball finished with 183 carries for 1,285 yards and 12 touchdowns along with 24 catches for 400 yards and six more scores through the air.