USC Trojans' Reggie Bush Addresses Why Ohio State, Oregon Ducks Thriving In NIL
USC Trojans legend and Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush has a unique perspective on how Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) has changed the college landscape by allowing players to be paid on how their image is used.
In 2010, Bush was forced to forfeit his Heisman Trophy in wake of NCAA sanctions for USC, including Bush receiving improper benefits during his Trojans career (2003-2005.) Bush was banned from USC for 10 years. Then in April 2024, Bush's Heisman Trophy was reinstated by the Heisman Trust after what it called "enormous changes in the college football landscape."
Now, college athletes are earning hefty sums to play at national contenders and participate in brand marketing. For example, former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck transferred to the Miami Hurricanes and is set to make over $4 million this year, according to reports. That sum is more than most NFL rookie quarterbacks, including Denver Broncos' Bo Nix.
Before the 2024-25 season, Ohio State Buckeyes Athletic Director Ross Bjork told Yahoo Sports that the football team players received promises of around $20 million in NIL deals to both current and incoming players. Now, the Buckeyes are the 2024-25 College Football Playoff National Champions.
Why does Bush think teams like the Buckeyes, Texas Longhorns and Oregon Ducks are thriving within the NIL space?
"Because they have big money behind them. That's why," Bush told USC Trojans on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus. "They've always had big money behind them. You talk about national brands - Ohio State Oregon, Phil Knight is the biggest donor to Oregon, which is Nike."
"Oregon always has had have some of the most amazing, lavish facilities, even before NIL," Bush continued. "When you have those kinds of people behind your University -that helps. That makes a big difference. The top athletes want to play at the best places. They want to play in the best facilities. They want to have the best coaching. They want to be developed to play at the next level. And now they have this opportunity to make money in college football."
"Oregon has 150 different uniform combinations," Bush laughed. "USC has like two uniforms."
Certainly Oregon's national brand and state-of-the-art facilities helps the Ducks on the recruiting trail and in the transfer portal.
Bush's point about players wanting to learn from coaches who will develop them into NFL talent is also spot on. Oregon coach Dan Lanning sent a program-record eight players to the NFL in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Oregon has now had a first-round pick in five straight NFL Drafts, with quarterback Bo Nix following Penei Sewell (2021), Justin Herbert (2020), Kayvon Thibodeaux (2022) and Christian Gonzalez (2023).
The Ducks have a chance to extend that streak in the 2025 NFL Draft - Both Derrick Harmon and Josh Conerly Jr. are projected first-round picks in multiple NFL mock drafts.
"I love seeing where NIL has gone and what it's allowing," Bush told Amaranthus. "But I don't think NIL is the fix. I think NIL works for the top star players on each team, which is probably maybe one, two or three. And then everybody else is still trying to figure it out."
"The next step for college football players is unionization," Bush said. "Unionizing and then being able to collectively bargain. Because I do think college football players still deserve a share in the TV revenue. Those are later conversations. But that's where I think the next steps need to go for college football and their players."
On the current roster, Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart has the highest NIL valuation of $1.1 million, according to On3. Stewart boasts the most impressive social media resume on Oregon's roster with 2.1 million followers on TikTok and another 280,00 followers on Instagram.
Oregon, Texas and Ohio State are three of the most-mentioned teams when it comes to NIL. In fact, before the season, Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart playfully jabbed his former defensive coordinator, and current Oregon coach, Dan Lanning for all his NIL funds from Nike co-founder Phil Knight.
"I wish I could get some of that NIL money that he’s sharing with Dan Lanning. But that’s another note,” Smart said at SEC media day.
Lanning responded on the Pat McAfee Show.
“I think it’s impressive that guys like Kirby (Smart) have been signing the No. 1 class in the nation without any NIL money this entire time. Obviously coach Smart took a little shot at us. If you want to be a top-10 team in college football, you better have great support. We have that," Lanning said.
Has Knight written a blank check in order to buy a team that can bring home Oregon’s first national championship in football?
"I don't think we'd ever lose a recruiting battle if that was the case," coach Lanning said on if Oregon has "unlimited NIL" from Nike owner Phil Knight.
The changes to NIL have greatly benefitted Bush, who is now finally able to attend sports events and step foot on USC's campus. But Bush has bigger aspirations in mind - and dreams of being head coach of the USC Trojans.
"One hundred percent." Bush told Amaranthus. "The same way that I helped them win national championships as a player is the same way I can help them win those championships as a coach. I believe that wholeheartedly."
"But I also would love a bite at the apple as well, to be able to come back and coach my alma mater.
Words can't even explain what that would mean to me," Bush continued.
Beloved as one of the best college football players of all time, Bush also played 10 years in the NFL, winning the Super Bowl with New Orleans Saints and then-coach Sean Payton.
During his junior season at USC, Bush ran for 1,740 yards and 16 touchdowns on 200 carries. Therunning back also added 478 receiving yards and two more scores to finish with 2,218 all-purpose yards and 18 total touchdowns.
Bush believes his unique experience can help him lead college football players through the Name, Image, Likeness and transfer portal era.
