Las Vegas Raiders' Geno Smith, Chip Kelly's College Football Connection

With quarterback Geno Smith being traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Las Vegas Raiders, there's an odd backstory to how the newly minted Raider knows his new offensive coordinator, former Oregon Ducks' coach Chip Kelly.

Ally Osborne

Ohio State Buckeyes co-offensive coordinator Chip Kelly speaks during Media Day for the College Football Playoff against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta on Jan. 18, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Ohio State Buckeyes co-offensive coordinator Chip Kelly speaks during Media Day for the College Football Playoff against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta on Jan. 18, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
With quarterback Geno Smith getting traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Las Vegas Raiders, it's no surprise that Smith is being reunited with some familiar faces after the Raiders hired former Seahawks coach Pete Carroll to lead the team.

Though the initial thought for a reunion is Carroll, Smith will also be reuniting with a coach from his past: former Oregon Ducks coach and Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.

Back when Smith was being recruited in 2008 out of Miramar High School in Florida, Kelly offered the quarterback a scholarship at Oregon. Smith eventually turned down Kelly's offer to play for the West Virginia Mountaineers after an official visit to Morgantown on Nov. 7, 2008. According to 247 Sports, Smith only made two official visits with the other being to Alabama.

Dec 29, 2012; Bronx, NY, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Geno Smith (12) prepares to pass the ball during the sec
Dec 29, 2012; Bronx, NY, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Geno Smith (12) prepares to pass the ball during the second quarter against the Syracuse Orange at the 2012 New Era Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Syracuse defeated West Virginia 38-14. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

But that's not the only connection Kelly has to Smith. Smith's cousin, wide receiver prodigy Jeremiah Smith, worked with Kelly in the 2024 season on the Ohio State Buckeye's squad. With Ohio State, Jeremiah Smith put up two touchdowns and 192 total yards against the Oregon Ducks in a 41-21 decisive defeat in the Rose Bowl. The Buckeyes went on to win the national championship against Notre Dame.

Now, the elder Smith and Kelly are meeting once again at Allegiant Stadium to work for the Raiders; Kelly as the highest paid offensive coordinator in the league and Smith the veteran quarterback that's being set up to thrive in Las Vegas. Already familiar with Carroll and having a history with Kelly could mean Smith will be able to easily ease into Kelly's fast-paced offensive schemes.

Furthermore, the weapons around Smith going into the 2025 Raiders season also show an upside for the veteran quarterback. Former Oregon Duck center Jackson Powers-Johnson is set to reprise his role at center, with NFL rookie record breaker Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers returning for weapons on offense for Smith.

Partner those upsides with the Raiders potentially using their sixth overall pick to add another offensive weapon, potentially Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, and six other picks throughout the draft, there's a lot of potential to continue to build the Raiders without having to worry about the quarterback position now that Smith is locked in.

"Brady wasn’t overly harsh, but it wasn’t difficult to figure out how he felt about a quarterback—and whether they played the position the correct way in his eyes. Based on the one Seahawks game he called in 2024, a rain-soaked 31-10 loss to the Bills in Week 8, it was clear that Geno Smith was one of the guys who did," said The Ringer's Steven Ruiz about Las Vegas shareholders and FOX Sports commentator Tom Brady's thoughts on Smith's abilities.

After missing the chance to work together at Oregon, Smith, Kelly and the Las Vegas offense should be exciting to watch as the Raiders look to rebuild.

A born and raised Oregonian, Ally was raised going up and down the steps of Autzen Stadium. Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021. She currently works at KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon where she hosts the lifestyle program "Everyday Northwest" and reports for the KOIN Sports team. She's also a graphic designer in her free time, with several of her works created for Oregon athletes.

