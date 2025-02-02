Ohio State Buckeyes Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly Hired by Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Return
Former Oregon Ducks coach Chip Kelly is headed back west as he makes a return to the NFL ranks.
Per reports Sunday from ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Las Vegas Raiders are hiring Kelly as their offensive coordinator. He helped lead the Ohio State Buckeyes to a dominant National Championship run in the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff this past season. Kelly was previously Oregon's offensive coordinator in 2007 and '08 before becoming the program's head coach for four years.
The Buckeyes have lost both head coordinators, as defensive coordinator Jim Knowles also left Ohio State to take the same role with the Penn State Nittany Lions.
MORE: Dillon Gabriel Throws Record-Breaking Ball At Senior Bowl: Crushes Josh Allen Speed
MORE: NFL To Hire Ohio State Buckeyes Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly?
MORE: USC Trojans' Reggie Bush Addresses Why Ohio State, Oregon Ducks Thriving In NIL
MORE: Oregon Ducks Or Georgia Bulldogs To Land Nation’s No. 2 Recruit Immanuel Iheanacho?
This will mark the third NFL team that Kelly has been a part of. Prior to his six-year stint as the coach of the UCLA Bruins from 2018 to '23, he coached the Philadelphia Eagles (2013-15) and the San Francisco 49ers (2016). Kelly has a 28-35 record in the NFL as a head coach.
Kelly's time at Oregon was nothing short of impressive. He finished with a 46-7 record across four seasons, which included two trips to the Rose Bowl, a Fiesta Bowl win, an a runner-up finish in the 2010 BCS National Championship. The Ducks lost a 22-19 heartbreaker to the No. 1 Auburn Tigers, who were led by Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Cam Newton.
Kelly coached Oregon legends like quarterback Marcus Mariota -- who won a Heisman Trophy -- and running back LeGarrette Blount during his time with the Ducks.
Kelly took a bit of a shot toward the Ducks and Oregon coach Dan Lanning prior to winning the National Championship over Notre Dame. He told reporters how the Buckeyes coaches used the intentional 12-man penalty Oregon utilized in its 32-31 win over Ohio State on Oct. 12 as motivation for the Ohio State players.
"It was a unique message to our players, that you can't stop us with 11," Kelly said."You had to stop us with 12. And then you saw the final result of 11 vs. 11."
Of course, the Buckeyes got the last laugh with a resounding 41-21 win over Oregon in the CFP Semifinals at the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day. The Buckeyes had previously beat Tennessee 42-17 in the first round. They followed up their win over Oregon with a 28-14 victory vs. the Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl before the 34-23 win over Notre Dame to secure the title.
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Makes History: Wins Stallings Award For Leadership
MORE: Illinois Coach Bret Bieliema Takes Shot At Los Angeles Chargers' Jim Harbaugh
MORE: Why Denver Broncos Quarterback Bo Nix Declined NFL Pro Bowl Invite: Injury Procedure?
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Chris Hampton Candidate to Replace Ohio State Buckeyes' Jim Knowles?