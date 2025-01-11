How to Watch L.A. Chargers vs. Houston Texans NFL Wild Card: Preview, Betting Odds, TV Channel
The Los Angeles Chargers and Houston Texans face off in the Wild Card Round as the NFL Playoffs begin on Saturday, Jan. 11. The Chargers are led by coach Jim Harbaugh in his first season in Los Angeles with former Oregon Ducks star Justin Herbert at quarterback.
On the other sideline, Houston coach DeMeco Ryans and quarterback C.J. Stroud will be making their second consecutive playoff appearance. The Texans finished the regular season with a 10-7 record, winning the AFC South over the Indianapolis Colts.
Sitting at 11-6, the Chargers hold the first wild card spot in the playoffs as the No. 5 seed in the AFC after losing their division to the 15-2 Kansas City Chiefs.
How to Watch:
The Houston Texans vs. Los Angeles Chargers game will kickoff at 1:30 p.m. PT from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The game will be broadcast on CBS.
Betting Odds:
• Spread: Los Angeles -2.5
• Moneyline: Los Angeles -155, Houston +130
• Points total: 41.5
Preview:
The Chargers secured the No. 5 seed by ending the regular season with three consecutive wins over the Denver Broncos, New England Patriots, and Las Vegas Raiders. Harbaugh has seemingly instilled a winning culture in Los Angeles, and the Chargers have a legitimate chance to advance to the Divisional Round.
In their way stand the Houston Texans. The coach and quarterback duo of Ryans and Stroud beat the Cleveland Browns in the Wild Card Round last season before losing to the Baltimore Ravens in the Divisional round, and they'll look to bring some of that experience to the game against Los Angeles.
The Texans will be without wide receiver Tank Dell who suffered a season-ending knee injury on Dec. 21, but their offense still features playmakers like Stroud, running back Joe Mixon, and receiver Nico Collins. On defense, Houston is led by defensive ends Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. as well as cornerbacks Derek Stingley Jr. and Kamari Lassiter.
The Chargers offense has averaged 36 points over the last three games, coming into the playoffs as one of the hottest units in the NFL. In addition to Herbert, the Chargers offense has been boosted by rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey and running back J.K. Dobbins.
For Herbert, he said he's remained focus on the process when speaking with the media.
"I think our whole purpose as this team is to win games. We got to take it one game at a time. We've got a very good opponent that we're playing on Saturday. For us, we have to have our focus, dial in all week and have a great week of preparation. We really do take it one week at a time and that would mean everything to us," said Herbert.
