Los Angeles Chargers, Justin Herbert Clinch No. 5 Seed in AFC Playoffs
The Los Angeles Chargers and quarterback Justin Herbert beat the Las Vegas Raiders 34-20 on Sunday, clinching the No. 5 seed in the AFC Playoffs. The Chargers had already secured a berth in the postseason, but a loss from the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night gave Los Angeles the opportunity to move up in the playoff seeding.
The former Oregon Ducks quarterback finished the game with 346 passing yards, and 2 touchdowns, adding another 42 yards on the ground.
The win over Las Vegas sets up a first round matchup against the Houston Texans for the Chargers. As the fifth seed, Los Angeles also has the opportunity to host a playoff game should one of the lower seeds upset their opponents.
The Texans hold the No. 4 seed as winners of the AFC South, meaning Herbert and the Chargers will travel to Houston. The specific dates and times for the Wild Card Round matchups have not been released by the NFL. The San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions game is the final regular season game that will affect the NFC playoffs schedule.
Before the game, Los Angeles coach Jim Harbaugh spoke about the opportunity to grab the No. 5 seed and why the Chargers wouldn't rest key players like Herbert.
"If we were locked into a seed, we're not locked into a seed. So we're playing to move up. I mean, we'd love to be in the fifth seed,. That gives you a chance to have a playoff game at home. It could even be in the divisional round at home and the championship game at home, so that's where things stand for us," said Harbaugh
Herbert and the Chargers finish the season with an 11-6 record in Harbaugh's first year as their coach. Los Angeles came in second place in the AFC West, with the Kansas City Chiefs securing the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC after ending the year 15-2.
With Los Angeles moving up, the Steelers are forced down into the No. 6 seed which sets up a matchup between Pittsburgh and Baltimore. The division rivals faced each other twice in the regular season, with the team splitting the season series.
The Chargers did not face the Texans in the regular season which should make for an exciting matchup in the postseason. The first round of the NFL playoffs starts on Jan. 11.
