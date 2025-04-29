What Los Angeles Chargers' Joe Hortiz Said About NFL Draft Pick Jamaree Caldwell
The Los Angeles Chargers selected defensive tackle Jamaree Caldwell with a third round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Caldwell was apart of a historic draft class for the Oregon Ducks as he was the fifth of 10 Ducks to be selected during the draft.
During a media availability session after Los Angeles' selections on Day 2 of the draft, Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz said that Caldwell's tape is what made the organization infatuated with taking him sometime after the first round.
"You're watching film on him and you just see him toss bodies," Hortiz said. "It's really impressive. He does a really good job of playing square and physical. [He] strikes with his hands, he's got feel. He's a big man with quick feet. . . his foot quickness is so good and his ability to just tear off blocks.
Although Caldwell is known as a space eater with his 6-foot-1, 340 pound frame, Hortiz highlighted his versatility along the interior of the defensive line. Despite not registering a sack during his lone season with the Ducks, Hortiz believes in Caldwell's ability to get after the quarterback.
"We do think there's some untapped pass rush potential with him," Hortiz said. "That versatility is something you really like. It's what jumped out to our scouts and our coaches.
Prior to Caldwell's time with Oregon, he spent two seasons at Houston where he was able to line up in more of a pass specialist role for the Cougars. Caldwell registered 8.5 sacks in two years at Houston, including a career-high 6.5 sacks in 2023.
Part of the program's record breaking draft, Caldwell was the third Oregon defensive lineman to be selected with Derrick Harmon and Jordan Burch getting picked ahead.
Interestingly enough, Lance Zierlein of NFL.com had Caldwell pegged as projected fourth round selection. Instead, Caldwell landed in the back half of the third round, falling to pick No. 86 to Los Angeles.
However, Zierlein's pre-draft assessment of Caldwell falls in line with what the Chargers saw in the former Oregon Duck.
"Caldwell carries the broad hips and girth of a classic nose tackle, but he is athletic enough to take snaps at either tackle spot...he can eat blocks against double teams or hog gaps ...plays with heart and has a strong win rate at the point. He’s a hustle rusher with the potential to dent the pocket when singled up. Caldwell has middle-round value but could find starter’s reps in the future," Zierlein said.
It will be interesting to see where Caldwell falls in the depth chart once the season rolls around. He should be in line to receive second team reps during the summer and could eventually challenge defensive tackle Teair Tart for the starting spot by this time next year.