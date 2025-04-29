Ducks Digest

What Los Angeles Chargers' Joe Hortiz Said About NFL Draft Pick Jamaree Caldwell

The Los Angeles Chargers and general manager Joe Hortiz picked defensive tackle Jamaree Caldwell with the No. 22 pick in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The former Oregon Ducks defender is expected to be one of the more versatile defensive lineman in the organization as a rookie in 2025.

Gabriel Duarte

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon defensive lineman Jamaree Caldwell (DL07) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon defensive lineman Jamaree Caldwell (DL07) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers selected defensive tackle Jamaree Caldwell with a third round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Caldwell was apart of a historic draft class for the Oregon Ducks as he was the fifth of 10 Ducks to be selected during the draft.

u
Jan 28, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; National team defensive lineman Jamaree Caldwell of Oregon (90) celebrates after a play during Senior Bowl practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

During a media availability session after Los Angeles' selections on Day 2 of the draft, Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz said that Caldwell's tape is what made the organization infatuated with taking him sometime after the first round.

"You're watching film on him and you just see him toss bodies," Hortiz said. "It's really impressive. He does a really good job of playing square and physical. [He] strikes with his hands, he's got feel. He's a big man with quick feet. . . his foot quickness is so good and his ability to just tear off blocks.

Although Caldwell is known as a space eater with his 6-foot-1, 340 pound frame, Hortiz highlighted his versatility along the interior of the defensive line. Despite not registering a sack during his lone season with the Ducks, Hortiz believes in Caldwell's ability to get after the quarterback.

"We do think there's some untapped pass rush potential with him," Hortiz said. "That versatility is something you really like. It's what jumped out to our scouts and our coaches.

Prior to Caldwell's time with Oregon, he spent two seasons at Houston where he was able to line up in more of a pass specialist role for the Cougars. Caldwell registered 8.5 sacks in two years at Houston, including a career-high 6.5 sacks in 2023.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys Sign Talented Receiver Traeshon Holden: Reunites With Coach Junior Adams

MORE: Las Vegas Raiders' Jackson Powers-Johnson Recruiting 5-Star Jackson Cantwell To Oregon

MORE: Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel Reveals Message From Marcus Mariota After NFL Draft

u
Jan 30, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; National team defensive lineman Jamaree Caldwell of Oregon (90) works through drills during Senior Bowl practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Part of the program's record breaking draft, Caldwell was the third Oregon defensive lineman to be selected with Derrick Harmon and Jordan Burch getting picked ahead.

Interestingly enough, Lance Zierlein of NFL.com had Caldwell pegged as projected fourth round selection. Instead, Caldwell landed in the back half of the third round, falling to pick No. 86 to Los Angeles.

However, Zierlein's pre-draft assessment of Caldwell falls in line with what the Chargers saw in the former Oregon Duck.

"Caldwell carries the broad hips and girth of a classic nose tackle, but he is athletic enough to take snaps at either tackle spot...he can eat blocks against double teams or hog gaps ...plays with heart and has a strong win rate at the point. He’s a hustle rusher with the potential to dent the pocket when singled up. Caldwell has middle-round value but could find starter’s reps in the future," Zierlein said.

It will be interesting to see where Caldwell falls in the depth chart once the season rolls around. He should be in line to receive second team reps during the summer and could eventually challenge defensive tackle Teair Tart for the starting spot by this time next year.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Gabriel Duarte
GABRIEL DUARTE

Home/Football