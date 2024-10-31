Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert Leading NFL, Showing Rare Emotion
Former Oregon Ducks quarterback and current Los Angeles Chargers starter Justin Herbert appears to have fully recovered from his ankle injury. According to Pro Football Focus, Herbert is the highest-graded NFL player regardless of position over the past two weeks. Despite Herbert's play, Los Angeles is 1-1 in the their last two games.
After a rocky start, the Chargers are now 4-3 and Herbert seems to be hitting his stride. The former Oregon Duck continues to make highlight throws, and he's beginning to show some emotion after his big plays.
Herbert was seen taunting the Saints sideline after a fourth-quarter touchdown effectively ended the game. He also stole some celebrations from former Chargers quarterback Phillip Rivers as well as legendary quarterback Tom Brady.
Los Angeles most recently defeated the New Orleans Saints 26-8 at home. In the first half, Saints defensive lineman Nathan Shepherd twisted Herbert's knee long after the quarterback threw the ball, and many are wondering if the NFL will suspend Shepherd.
A dirty play or not, it certainly fired Herbert up. He finished the game with 279 passing yards and two touchdowns. He added 49 rushing yards on four carries in the win. On his second touchdown, Herbert avoided the rush and found rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey in the corner of the end zone for a nine-yard score. The former Oregon Duck fit the ball into a tight window while off platform, a throw not many can make.
The Chargers' quarterback has certainly found himself a reliable target in McConkey. The rookie out of Georgia caught all six of his targets against the Saints for 111 yards and two touchdowns. On Wednesday, the media asked Herbert about his connection with McConkey.
“I think a lot of it is dependent on where the defender is," said Herbert. "If it is a one-on-one situation like that, and the defender’s not looking, it makes it much easier on the quarterback because you just have to put the ball high and outside. . . . Both completions to Ladd, he just [did] a great job, showing late hands. He sees the ball the entire way and doesn’t let the defender know it’s coming, and so he doesn’t have the opportunity to turn around, make a play on it.”
The Chargers are looking to build some positive momentum with a road game against the 2-6 Cleveland Browns. Despite the record, the Browns still have difference makers on their defense, especially defensive lineman Myles Garrett.
Herbert talked about the challenge of preparing for Garrett ahead of Sundays' matchup.
“He’s someone that you have to be aware whenever he’s on the field, especially where he lines up. He’s done such a great job, they’ve asked him to do so many different things. Left side, right side, inside, and he can do everything. He can drop into pass coverage, he’s a complete player," said Herbert.
The Chargers and Browns will kick off at 10 a.m. PT on Sunday on CBS.
