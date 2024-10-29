Oregon Ducks, Michigan Wolverines Injury Update: Star Cornerback Will Johnson Out?
The Oregon Ducks offense might be facing a Michigan Wolverines defense without one of its best players on Saturday.
Michigan coach Sherrone Moore said that star cornerback Will Johnson "will be back out there at some point this season" as he continues to nurse a lower-leg injury. That wording from Moore certainly makes it seem as if Johnson could be sidelined for at least another game. He didn't play in Michigan's 24-17 win against the Michigan State Spartans.
“He’ll for sure [play again] this season. We’ll see how it works out this week and what he can do," Moore said. "So we’ll just let the doctors handle that. . . . Will has no plan of just shutting it down or anything like that. . . . If he could go out there, he would go out there in a heartbeat. I know that he’ll be back out there at some point this season, whether it’s this week, next week, whatever it is. And there’s zero doubt in my mind that he’s a competitor that wants to be out there with his teammates.”
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning offered up his own praise for Johnson when speaking to the media Monday. It's an easy bet that the Ducks will still be preparing as if Johnson will be playing.
"He's a great player," Lanning said. "He has ball production. He gets in and out of breaks. He's able to take away a side of the field. So he's definitely a guy that would make an impact."
Johnson, who is expected to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, is in his third season with the Wolverines. He was a vital piece on Michigan's undefeated National Championship-winning team last year, tallying 27 total tackles and four interceptions. He picked off former Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in the College Football Playoff National Championship as Michigan cruised to a 34-13 win. He's performed on the biggest of stages and certainly wouldn't be phased against No. 1 Oregon, if he plays of course.
This season, Johnson has posted 14 total tackles (12 solo) and two interceptions, both of which he returned for scores of 86 yards (vs. Fresno State) and 42 yards (vs. USC).
If he's active, Johnson is a big play waiting to happen in the secondary, something Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel will need to be aware of. Gabriel is putting together a Heisman-worthy season, but he's struggled with turnovers in Big Ten play, as all five of his interceptions this season have come against conference foes.
Oregon and Michigan will kick off at 12:30 p.m. PT on Saturday.
