Mater Dei Linebacker Nasir Wyatt Reveals Why He Committed To Oregon Ducks Over USC Trojans
It was another big weekend for the No. 1 Oregon Ducks. They defened their spot at the top of the polls in a ranked matchup vs. No. 20 Illinois on Oct. 26. The Ducks defeated the Fighting Illini 38-9 in convincingly fashion.
A day prior, the Ducks had five commits face in what was billed as the high school football game of the year with the No. 1 Mater Dei Monarchs and the No. 2 St. John Bosco Braves playing on Friday night. Mater Dei would end up pulling out a statement 59-14 win over the Braves.
Mater Dei linebacker and Oregon commit Nasir Wyatt had a productive game for the Monarch, coming away with a strip sack and scored on the fumble recovery. He wasn't the only Ducks commit to have a big game. Monarchs' running back Jordon Davison ran for 107 yards and a touchdown in the
After the game, Wyatt spoke with Mitch Stephens of SBLive about what attracted him to the Ducks and why he committed to Oregon head coach Dan Lanning instead of nearby USC.
"It's just (coach) Dan (Lanning) and (defensive coordinator) Tosh (Lupoi) and the entire community up there and what they're building," Wyatt said. "It shows they're doing something right because they're No. 1 in the country."
During the game between Mater Dei and St. John Bosco, five Oregon commits were spread out among both teams. This includes four Ducks commits from the Monarchs which featured Wyatt, 2026 offensive lineman Kodi Greene, 2025 running back Jordon Davison, and 2026 defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui. From the Braves side, the lone Ducks commit is 2026 defensive lineman Dutch Horisk.
The California to Oregon recruiting pipeline has been in the making for quite some time with recent Golden State prospects like Rodrick Pleasant, Matayo Uiagalelei, and Troy Franklin all choosing the green and gold over staying in-state.
"You know this Cali connection with Eugene is big," Wyatt said. "And we aren't done yet. We're going to build more connections, trying to get different guys."
The Ducks have been heavily linked to 2026 four-star Orange Lutheran safety Talonoa Illi, who faces off against Mater Dei on Friday. Illi isn't the only Lancer that has been connected to the Ducks as 2026 offensive lineman Sam Utu holds an offer from Oregon.
Oregon will travel to Michigan and take on the Wolverines at the Big House on Saturday afternoon. The game will be broadcasted on CBS and kickoff is set for 12:30.
