Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert New Favorite Target? Quentin Johnston Improving
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback and former Oregon Ducks star Justin Herbert is entering his sixth season in the NFL. Herbert and the Chargers are fresh off a 11-6 season that resulted in a NFL playoff appearance for the first time since 2022-2023. The Chargers were then eliminated in the wild card round by the Houston Texans.
It will be the third season for Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston. Johnston was the Chargers first round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He struggled in his rookie season but showed signs of improvement in 2024. In 2024, Johnson had 55 receptions for 711 yards and eight receiving touchdowns in 15 games.
Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman spoke on Wednesday about Quentin Johnston.
Quentin Johnston and Justin Herbert Entering Third Season Together
When the Chargers hired Jim Harbaugh as coach prior to the 2024 season, Harbaugh brought Greg Roman along with him to be his offensive coordinator. Roman was Harbaugh’s offensive coordinator from 2011 through 2014 with the San Francisco 49ers. Roman will look to take the Chargers offense up another notch from where it was last season. A player that could be a key in that is wide receiver Quentin Johnston.
“He’s in the right split, the right route, the right depth," Roman said. “Just really showing that he’s owning the system now. Last year was really a game of catchup.”
Roman added that Herbert has been going to Johnston a lot in drills so far this offseason.
“Justin (Herbert) is going to him a lot and Q is answering the call,” Roman said.
The Chargers hope these two keep building their chemistry heading into the season. As do Oregon Ducks fans, who long to see the Eugene-native Herbert get his first postseason win.
Los Angeles Chargers Passing Game
Herbert found his No. 1 target last season in rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey. The second round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft immediately became Herbert’s favorite target. He had team highs with 82 receptions for 1,149 yards. McConkey was also second on the Chargers in receiving touchdowns with seven, only trailing Quentin Johnston’s eight.
The Chargers offense finished in the top half of the league in scoring last season; No. 11 with an average of 23.6 points per game. However, this team was mostly reliant on it’s defense. The Chargers defense only allow an average of 17.7 points per game, which was the least point allowed per game in the entire NFL.
Herbert had a very efficient season, throwing for 3,870 yards, 23 touchdowns, and three interceptions. It does feel like this offense can take another leap forward. Herbert has had seasons with the Chargers in the past where he has thrown for 30 plays touchdowns in a season. Under Harbaugh in 2024, the Chargers were a run first offense, but it will be interesting to see if they lean more on the pass game in 2025.