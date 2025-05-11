Los Angeles Rams' Terrance Ferguson Honors Late Spencer Webb With Jersey Number
Former Oregon Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson is making sure his late teammate gets remembered during the 2025 NFL season and beyond.
Ferguson announced on social media that he will wear the No. 18 jersey as a rookie for the Los Angeles Rams next season. He'll be doing so in honor of late Oregon tight end Spencer Webb, who passed away at the age of 22 in July 2022 after a cliff-diving accident.
Ferguson, who the Rams selected in the second round at No. 46 overall, wore the No. 3 during his time at Oregon. Webb and Ferguson were teammates for just one season in 2021.
Ferguson captioned his Instagram post with "LLSW" and a spider web emoji, emphasizing that the jersey number was in honor of Webb.
Take a look:
Since Webb’s passing, Oregon coach Dan Lanning began a new tradition to honor him. Every year, towards the end of summer workouts, the football team climbs Spencer’s Butte, a popular hiking spot in Lane County that coincidentally bears the same first name as Webb.
“Hey listen, this is something we do every single year,” Lanning said in the beginning of a video posted to Oregon Football’s X account, “On your way up, you’re thinking of everyone that got you here.”
The caption of the video, “More than just a hike. Every step has a purpose,” highlights the message behind this tribute.
“You can’t get up here without thinking about our fallen brothers,” Lanning says when the team reaches the top.
Webb spent four years at Oregon, finishing his college career with 26 appearances while posting 31 catches for 296 yards and four touchdowns. He caught three scores in 2019.
As for Ferguson, he fought through some resiliency this past season, which made it even more impressive that he still had the year he had. In October, Ferguson had his appendix removed and missed the wins over Purdue and Illinois before returing against Michigan on Nov. 2.
"I think he'll be back, you know, relatively quick," Lanning said last season. "But we want to do what's best for Terrance. And he's a tough kid, you know, this guy's played with a lot of injuries. This is not one that you can really go play with when you have your appendix removed."
Ferguson finished the 2024 season with a career-high in catches (43) and receiving yards (591) while hauling in three touchdowns. In four years at Oregon, he had 134 catches for 1,537 yards and 16 scores.
He and the Rams will now wait for the NFL's schedule release to find out their complete 2025 slate. Los Angeles will host their three NFC West rivals along with the New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Detroit Lions and more.