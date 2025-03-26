Oregon Ducks' Terrance Ferguson Top-30 Visit With Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward Target?
Former Oregon Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson is getting closer to making his NFL dreams a reality. The 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay is right around the corner, and Ferguson is expected to be among the top tight ends selected.
Ferguson brings a ton of potential to the table, and the team with the No. 1 overall pick clearly recognizes this. According to NFL reporter Paul Kuharsky, the Tennessee Titans are hosting Ferguson for a Top-30 visit.
Tennessee currenlty holds the No. 1 overall pick and could draft Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward at the top. If the Titans pair him with Ferguson, Tennessee will have an intriguing rookie QB-TE duo in 2025.
In a recent four-round mock draft from NFL.com, Ferguson was the fifth tight end off the board, going in the third round to the Seattle Seahawks at No. 82 overall. Should this happen, it would send him 4 1/2 hours north of Eugene to the city where one of Oregon's most heated rivals resides.
Ferguson would have to share a city with the Washington Huskies, a team he admitted he a "strong hatred" for prior to Oregon's matchup against UW this past season.
“I don’t care if it’s his best friend or brother. It’s the team up north and we don’t really talk about it besides it being a rivalry game. We have a strong hatred, honestly, for that team,” Ferguson said. “Looking forward to the game. Rivalries are always fun. Good atmosphere. They have a good team. They have good players.”
But if Ferguson had his choice, the dream destination is likely the Denver Broncos. A product of Littleton, CO. in the Denver area, Ferguson would be able to suit up for his hometown team while also reuniting with former Oregon teammate, Bo Nix.
“Growing up in Denver, everyone’s a Broncos fan," Ferguson said per 9News. "To be able to play with a teammate, (Nix), you had a great relationship with, won a lot of games with – I’d say even more than that, off the field me and Bo have a great relationship. I’m still really good friends with Bo. Keep up with him. Obviously being from Denver my whole family roots for the Broncos."
Ferguson fought through some resiliency this past season, which made it even more impressive that he still had the year he had. In October, Ferguson had his appendix removed and missed the wins over Purdue and Illinois before returing against Michigan on Nov. 2.
He finished the 2024 season with a career-high in catches (43) and receiving yards (591) while hauling in three touchdowns. In four years at Oregon, he had 134 catches for 1,537 yards and 16 scores.
The 2025 NFL Draft begins on April 24 in Green Bay.