Best Potential Stefon Diggs Landing Spots in 2026

If there’s a team out there in need of a four-time Pro Bowler and a perennial 1,000-plus-yard receiver, then they ought to look no further than Stefon Diggs.

While Diggs, 32, is undoubtedly in the back half of his career as we head into the upcoming season, he proved in 2025 that he’s still got it. The 6' 0" pass catcher tallied 85 catches for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns over 17 regular-season games as the Patriots went 14–3 and made an appearance in Super Bowl LX. Along the way, Diggs became the top target in New England’s offense and helped second-year quarterback Drake Maye turn in an MVP-caliber campaign .

Now, as he comes off being acquitted of allegations of assault and strangulation from his former personal chef, Diggs remains one of the top free agents left on the market as we approach the summer and get ready for training camp. Here are three landing spots that make the most sense for the veteran receiver.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders enter 2026 with a rookie quarterback in Fernando Mendoza. | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Between his stops with the Bills, Texans and most recently in New England, Diggs has proved to be a net positive for teams looking to surround a young quarterback with talent.

On that note, the Raiders just selected Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 pick in the draft and can use all the help they can to build up their offense. While Las Vegas does employ arguably the league’s best tight end in Brock Bowers, their current wide receiver situation should be considered below-average at best with Jack Bech, Jalen Nailor and Tre Tucker leading the room.

Adding Diggs as a veteran leader would make a ton of sense as the Silver and Black look to make their mark in Klint Kubiak’s first season at the helm.

New York Giants

Jaxson Dart and the Giants could use a veteran wide receiver. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Speaking of teams looking to develop a young quarterback, the Giants—under new head coach John Harbaugh—are set to enter Year 2 of the Jaxson Dart era in 2026.

While New York’s clear-cut top receiver is rising third-year pro Malik Nabers, they could certainly use some more juice in a room that’s rounded out by Darius Slayton, Darnell Mooney and rookie third-round pick Malachi Fields, among others.

Diggs transformed himself from a big-play receiver into a security blanket and high-volume target for the Patriots last season, and in a Giants offense made up primarily of home-run hitters, could serve a similar role for Dart in 2026.

Tennessee Titans

Titans offensive coordinator Brian Daboll overlappd with Diggs in Buffalo. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

And finally, every veteran receiver’s favorite final destination, the Titans. Diggs already has a rapport with Tennessee offensive coordinator Brian Daboll from their time together with the Bills and—you guessed it—would bring a veteran presence as the team looks to bring along last year’s No. 1 draft pick in Cam Ward.

The top end of the Titans’ wide receiver room is currently made up of Calvin Ridley, Wan’Dale Robinson and Chimere Dike. Diggs already knows the type of offensive system Tennessee is looking to run, and would be a no-brainer signing for a team looking to turn over a new leaf under head coach Robert Saleh.

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