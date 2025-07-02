Oregon Ducks' Isaiah World: Successor To San Francisco 49ers' All-Pro Trent Williams?
Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Isaiah World is a transfer tackle that the Ducks are expecting to make a massive impact on the 2025 season. The 6-8, 312-pound behemoth is the replacement for first-round NFL draft pick Josh Conerly Jr, who had an All-American season at left tackle. World is still rounding out as a player, but the general consensus is that he’ll be a premier talent for the 2026 NFL Draft.
In a recent mock draft from ESPN, World was picked as a first-round draft pick, coming in at 23rd overall to the San Francisco 49ers. As future Hall of Fame offensive tackle Trent Williams inches closer to 40 years of age, finding his eventual successor should be on the mind of the front office in San Francisco. There’s only one Williams, but as far as athletic profiles, you’d be hard pressed to find a better piece of clay to mold.
“Many thought the 49ers would draft the eventual successor to All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams, who turns 37 in July. But San Francisco passed on tackles in the 2025 draft, so that need still exists. World transferred to Oregon after dominating at Nevada, and the 6-foot-8, 310-pounder has all-world potential with his elite reach, elite agility and experience. The 49ers need to get younger at core positions, and left tackle should be atop their wish list,” said ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller.
World hasn’t been at Oregon very long, nuts he’s already made a grand impression on Ducks coach Dan Lanning and offensive line coach A’lique Terry. Having seen so many high caliber offensive lineman before, the manner in which the experienced coaches speak of World speaks volumes as to his potential for the future and about the player he already is at present day.
“Great athlete, great movement skills, great body control, loves the game,” Terry said during spring ball. “I think it’s going to be a really good benefit for all our young guys to see somebody who really loves the game. He’s a junkie for football. I’m glad he’s a Duck. He’s one of those game-changers.”
“It’s just that God doesn’t make very many people like that,” coach Dan Lanning said when asked about World after a spring practice. “He’s got a great spirit every single day. He has the right mindset and the right attitude. This is a guy that played basketball in high school and then kind of he’s grown into a football player. With that size and strength, it’s something that we really want to take advantage of.”
World is slotted at 23rd in Miller's preseason mock draft. However, should he have the season he’s capable of, it wouldn’t be a shock to watch him jump into the top 10 overall. World has a world of talent, no pun intended, and the Oregon Ducks are the perfect program to get the most out of him.